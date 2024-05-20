Joe Budden Responds to Backlash Over Removing Diddy and Cassie Segment on Podcast

*Joe Budden is speaking out about omitting a segment from his podcast showing the graphic video of Diddy beating Cassie.

The hotel surveillance video from March 2016 was leaked last week. In it, Diddy appears naked, wearing only a towel, while chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He grabs her by the neck and slams her to the ground, before kicking her and dragging her back down the hallway.

As TMZ reports, Budden told viewers he would discuss it in the viral clip on The Joe Budden Podcast, but “he never touched on it … completely editing out the segment. Upset fans demanded answers, and JB organized a discussion on Twitter Spaces to address the controversy,” the outlet writes.

Budden stated that he and his podcast crew initially addressed the issue but were advised to release an alternative version as the original was insensitive.

“I went outside with Emanny last night, and he said to me, ‘Hey man, I think you all should readdress the Puff shit because y’all gonna get killed.’ And I said, ‘Why the story was breaking? We addressed it.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but it wasn’t the address.’ It wasn’t the address that is appropriate for what happened,” Budden said on Twitter Spaces.

He continued, “So I took it out; I took it out because it was insensitive for the moment. It was talking for four minutes about what happened, and in three minutes at the end, it was not the attention that the story needed, and it wasn’t the commentary that it needed. So I don’t need to be the first one to run to something.”

Fans accused Budden of being too afraid of Diddy to speak on the matter. Some even suggested the might be on the music mogul’s payroll.

According to Budden, he has “absolutely zero ties” to the Bad Boy Records mogul.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Damaging Video Shows Diddy Violently Assaulting Cassie | WATCH-it-Happen!