Wednesday, June 12, 2024
HomeNews
News

Black Women Feel Unsafe Walking Alone at Night in Their Neighborhoods
By Ny MaGee
0
Black woman
Full length portrait of elegant mature woman wearing dress while walking little dog in park, copy space / iStock

*Black American women don’t feel safe walking alone at night in their neighborhoods, according to a 2023 poll via the Gallup Center on Black Voices.

The report states that in all racial and gender categories, Black women are the only group where less than half feel secure when walking alone.

Moreover, if faced with an interaction with law enforcement in their area, two-thirds of Black women (67%) believe they would be treated fairly and respectfully— compared to Black men (72%) and notably lower than the national average (86%), per gallup.com.

Below are some reasons why Black American women may feel unsafe walking alone at night:

  1. Fear of Violence: Concerns about experiencing violence, including robbery, assault, or harassment, particularly in areas with high crime rates.
  2. Perceived Targeting: Historical and contemporary experiences of discrimination and racial profiling, leading to a heightened sense of vulnerability.
  1. Lack of Adequate Lighting: Poor street lighting in certain neighborhoods can create dark and shadowy areas, increasing the risk of encountering danger.
  1. Limited Trust in Law Enforcement: Past negative interactions with law enforcement may lead to distrust or reluctance to seek help or protection from authorities.
  1. Gender-Based Harassment: Experiences of gender-based harassment or catcalling, which can escalate into more serious forms of violence or assault.
  1. Community Safety Concerns: Overall community safety issues, such as the presence of gangs, drugs, or other criminal activities, may contribute to feelings of insecurity.
  1. Social Isolation: Feeling isolated or alone while walking at night, especially if there are few people around or if there is a lack of social support networks in the area.
  1. Fear of Hate Crimes: Concerns about being targeted for hate crimes based on both race and gender identity.
  1. Systemic Inequities: Structural inequalities, such as disparities in access to resources, economic opportunities, and quality healthcare, which can contribute to feelings of vulnerability and insecurity.
  2. Cultural Stereotypes and Stigma: Cultural stereotypes and stigmas that perpetuate the notion of Black women as inherently dangerous or deserving of suspicion, making them more susceptible to victimization.

READ MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Another Setback! Eleventh Circuit Halts Fearless Fund’s Grant Program for Black Women in Landmark DEI Case | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Pastor Tony Evans Steps Down from Dallas Church After 48 Years Due to Sinful Misconduct

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Crime

Compton Pool Party Turns Tragic – Joy and Music Evolves into Chaos and Death | WATCH

Drama

Nicki Minaj Sparks Frenzy with Cryptic ‘Yes Single’ Post: New Music or Relationship Update? AND Drug Use? | VIDEO

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

Events

Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Holds Star Studded Premiere – New Season Drops Tonight | PICs-Look!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming