Beyoncé’s Mom Denies Candace Owens’ Claim Singer Was Paid to Endorse Harris

*Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, rejected conservative commentator Candace Owens‘ claim that the singer was paid $10 million to endorse Kamala Harris at an October rally in Houston.

MadameNoire reports that Owens discussed the allegation on her podcast, but Knowles clapped back on Instagram, calling it a “lie” and “fake news.” She also posted a screenshot showing that Owens’ report was removed from social media for spreading false information.

“Sadly other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up,” Ms. Tina wrote.

“The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris,” she added. “When In Fact : Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris’s Rally in Houston. In fact she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam .”

We reported earlier that following Harris’ loss in the 2024 presidential race to Donald Trump, there are claims of mismanagement within her campaign, despite raising over $1 billion. By mid-October, the campaign had spent more than $900 million, according to the Federal Election Commission, Newsweek reports. Critics within the Democratic Party, including Lindy Li from the DNC finance committee, have called the campaign a “disaster” and suggested it ended with around $20 million in debt, though this figure has not been independently confirmed.

Reports indicate that a significant portion of the funds was spent on advertisements and celebrity appearances at rallies. Harris allegedly paid Beyonce $10 million, Megan Thee Stallion $5 million, Lizzo $2.3 million, Eminem $1.8 million, and Oprah Winfrey’s HARPO production company $1 million.

Knowles, however, claims Queen Bey “did not receive a penny” for speaking at Harris’ campaign rally.

“They are not only lying and disrespecting Beyonce’s name but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president! When do the lies and rumors stop? Of course, you won’t see this in the news !!!!!” she added.

“Let em know, Ms Tina! We all performed/appeared for free because we care about our nation’s future,” singer John Legend wrote in the comments.

According to a screenshot shared by The Neighborhood Talk, Owens also responded in the post’s comments, writing, “Foremost, Beyoncé needs to stop posting from her burner account.”

She continued, “Also this is not the flex she thinks this is. Foremost— my post literally said ‘allegedly’ and named the multiple publications that reported it. They ALL reached out to confirm the alleged amount, multiple times, to both Beyoncé and Kamala campaign and were met with silence.”

“People share untrue reports on me all the time— do I call Mark Zuckerberg? Sending your literal mama to defend you as opposed to just responding to journalists asking for answers (like Cardi B did when I asked her) is childish af. Cardi answered immediately and I included her response in my show. Beyoncé has gotten so rich, she’s acting st*pid,” Owens added.

