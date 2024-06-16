Sunday, June 16, 2024
‘The Waterboyz’ & ‘Peripheral’ Win at 2024 ABFF + Denzel Washington Career Retrospective
By Olivia T.
Coke Daniels’ “The Waterboyz” winner of Best of ABFF Awards
Coke Daniels’ “The Waterboyz” 2024 ABFF

*Yesterday, the American Black Film Festival announced the winners of the 2024 festival at the “Best of ABFF Awards.” Winners included Peripheral, Vince Washington, Coke Daniels, Train: The Dick Night Tran Lane Story, Unsolicited, and Chocolate With Sprinkles.

The cast and showrunner of NBC’s Found, including Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Sonay Hoffman, presented a sneak peek of the show’s second season to a packed room and received a rapturous round of applause. The festival also included a panel on Black Fatherhood presented by Walmart entitled, Beyond the Screen: Black Dads Off Set which featured a conversation between Carl Jones, Devale Ellis, Lance Gross moderated by DJ Vaughn.

The evening was closed out by a Denzel Washington career retrospective, ABFF’s first of its kind celebrating the careers of extraordinary Black artists. The multi-hyphenate star was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd, excited to celebrate the career of one of the most prolific Black actors of our time.

Washington shared an exclusive first look at his upcoming Netflix film, The Piano Lesson with the audience. Following the clip, Washington joined Chaz Ebert on stage and the conversation celebrated his achievements on screen as well as his significant cultural impact off-screen as a director, producer, humanitarian, husband, and father.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 15: Retrospective: Denzel Washington during Day 4 of the American Black Film Festival on June 15, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)
MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 15: Retrospective: Denzel Washington during Day 4 of the American Black Film Festival on June 15, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)

BEST OF ABFF WINNERS:
Best Narrative Feature (presented by Walmart, $2,500 cash prize) – Peripheral (directed by Sulayman Tahir, written by Sulayman Tahir and Jordan Tortorello)

Best Actor (presented by Ally Financial, $2,500 cash prize) – Vince Washington (Young King)

Best Director (presented by Cadillac, $5,000 cash prize) – Coke Daniels (The Waterboyz)

Best Documentary ($2,500 cash prize) – Train: The Dick Night Tran Lane Story (directed by Eric “Ptah” Herbert)

Best Series (presented by Comcast NBCUniversal | Black Experience on Xfinity, $2,500 cash prize) – Unsolicited (written by Barshae Lowery, produced by Barshae Lowery, Aysia Moore, Chazitear Martin)

HBO Short Film Award showcase winner – (presented by HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery, $10,000 cash prize) – Chocolate With Sprinkles (written and directed by Huriyyah Muhammad)

The 2024 American Black Film Festival will have an online segment June 17 – 24 on ABFF PLAY, abffplay.com

