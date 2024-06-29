2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Denied Bail Despite Wack 100’s Payment

*Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis was denied bond on Wednesday due to concerns about the origin of his bail funds.

Earlier this year, a Las Vegas judge set bail at $750,000 following Davis’ arrest in September in connection with the 1996 murder of the rapper. We reported previously via CNN that Davis has been housed at Clark County Detention Center since his arrest after his wife’s Henderson home was searched in July 2023 as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Shakur was shot and killed while leaving a boxing match on the Las Vegas Strip. His untimely death at age 25 has been the subject of a decades-long investigation.

Billboard reports that Davis told the Clark County District Court he would post bail after securing a $112,500 down payment from music manager Cash “Wack 100” Jones.

When Wack 100 appeared in court via video, he told the judge that he was giving the bail money as a “gift” without any quid pro quo agreement with the defendant. However, prosecutors disputed this, citing Wack’s statements in a recent VladTV interview where he said: “I’ve been thinking about going to get him with the stipulation that I do a [TV] series on him. People would watch it.”

Clark County Judge Carli Kierny responded to his remarks, highlighting that Nevada law prohibits convicted murderers from benefiting from their crimes, Complex reports.

The judge also determined that Wack failed to substantiate that the bail money “was obtained from legitimate sources.”

“The Court notes that these [bank] records do not show the actual source of many of the larger deposits to these accounts, only that they were made via wire transfer,” the judge wrote. “The wire transfers have names attached, but the Court was not provided with any additional documentations as to where these wire transfers came from. There are at least two unexplained ‘counter deposits’ in the amounts of $50,000 each.”

Kierney continued, “While Mr. Jones testified he was bonding out Mr. Davis because Mr. Davis was fighting cancer and had been a pillar of the community, his previous interviews with VladTV suggested another motive. There, Mr. Jones indicated that there were ‘stipulations’ on the bond and indicated that Mr. Davis would be signing a contract regarding the rights to his life story, ostensibly including the shooting of Mr. Shakur.”

KOLO-TV reports that the bail money was returned to Wack 100.

