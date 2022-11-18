Friday, November 18, 2022
Yvette Nicole Brown Joins the Magical World of Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
cast of Disney's Disenchanted
‘Disenchanted” cast /premiere (Credit: Twitter @Disney+)

*We caught up with actress Yvette Nicole Brown to speak about the new Disney+ release “Disenchanted,” the new musical comedy and sequel to “Enchanted.” 

Directed by Adam Shankman, the film reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden and also stars newcomers Brown, Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino and Jayma Mays

According to the official synopsis: It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

“Disenchanted,” which features new songs from 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, debuts November 18 exclusively on Disney+.

OTHER NEWS: Cast of ‘The Santa Clauses’ Talk New Disney+ Series Starring Tim Allen | EUR Exclusive

When asked during a recent press conference about reprising these beloved characters, Adams said: “For me, it was interesting ’cause we were looking at where Giselle would be now. And, you know, when we leave her in the last movie, there’s been an evolution from the beginning of the movie of Enchanted to who Giselle is at the end of the movie. So sort of taking that evolution of who she might be after spending 10 years, but also making sure we keep her grounded in sort of the truth of her feelings, but without losing that joy and that naiveite and innocence and purity that makes Giselle so special,” she explained. 

The actress continued, “So that’s sort of where my launching place was, was taking everything that I loved about Giselle in the first movie, and then just getting this opportunity to spin it throughout this one. It was really just such a pleasure,  and getting the returning cast together. It was so fun to get to see everybody just step back into it, and we were lucky enough to have everybody come join us. And I  can’t thank them enough, and I’m very appreciative. And then for our new cast members, I was just so, so, so pleased to get everybody we have.”

During the media conference, Yvette thanked her co-stars for supporting her during filming as she was grieving the death of her mother.

Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown attends Disney’s “Disenchanted” Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“I lost my mom when we filmed this film. And I wanna take a moment to thank everyone that I’m looking at,” Brown said. “Our entire crew, I got personal calls. And Maya swooped me up and took me to her house and kept me for a weekend.”

She added, “Everyone enveloped me in love and I felt like the toughest time of my life, there was nowhere else I would’ve rather been than with all of you.”

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke with Yvette about working with this incredible ensemble cast as well as Alan Menken, whose work on “Enchanted” garnered him three Academy Award nominations. Watch my exclusive conversation with the pair via the clips below. 

The “Disenchanted” digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records drops Nov. 18.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

