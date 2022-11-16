Cast of ‘The Santa Clauses’ Talk New Disney+ Series Starring Tim Allen | EUR Exclusive

*The Disney+ original series “The Santa Clauses” is now streaming exclusively on the platform, and we caught up with some of the film’s stars to dish on what they’re most excited about fans of the beloved franchise, and newcomers, experiencing!

According to the official synopsis: Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

“The Santa Clauses” stars Tim Allen (“Scott Calvin”), Kal Penn (“Simon”), Elizabeth Mitchell (“Carol/Mrs. Claus”), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (“Sandra”), Austin Kane (“Cal”), Rupali Redd (“Grace”), Matilda Lawler (“Betty”), Devin Bright (“Noel”), Jason Winer (Executive Producer), Jack Winer (Executive Producer).

The first two episodes of “The Santa Clauses” debut on Disney+ Nov. 16. Check out the trailer below.

The original “The Santa Clause” feature film was released in 1994 and grossed nearly $200 million on a $22 million budget, TheWrap reports. “The Santa Clause 2” followed in 2002 and the third film in 2006. The Disney+ limited streaming series is the latest installment in the beloved franchise.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively to Kal, Elizabeth, Austin, and Rupali about this fun-filled series from Award-winning executive producer Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). Check out my chat with the series stars via the clips below.