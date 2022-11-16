Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Cast of ‘The Santa Clauses’ Talk New Disney+ Series Starring Tim Allen | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
series art
Disney+ The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen

*The Disney+ original series “The Santa Clauses is now streaming exclusively on the platform, and we caught up with some of the film’s stars to dish on what they’re most excited about fans of the beloved franchise, and newcomers, experiencing!

According to the official synopsis: Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

“The Santa Clauses” stars Tim Allen (“Scott Calvin”), Kal Penn (“Simon”), Elizabeth Mitchell (“Carol/Mrs. Claus”),  Elizabeth Allen-Dick (“Sandra”), Austin Kane (“Cal”), Rupali Redd (“Grace”), Matilda Lawler (“Betty”), Devin Bright (“Noel”), Jason Winer (Executive Producer), Jack Winer (Executive  Producer).  

The first two episodes of “The Santa Clauses” debut on Disney+ Nov. 16. Check out the trailer below.

The original “The Santa Clause” feature film was released in 1994 and grossed nearly $200 million on a $22 million budget, TheWrap reports. “The Santa Clause 2” followed in 2002 and the third film in 2006. The Disney+ limited streaming series is the latest installment in the beloved franchise.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively to Kal, Elizabeth, Austin, and Rupali about this fun-filled series from Award-winning executive producer Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). Check out my chat with the series stars via the clips below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

