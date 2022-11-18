Ludacris and Google Hook Up for New Single + Interactive Video ‘Buying All Black’ | WATCH

*Ludacris, multi-platinum three-time Grammy Award®-winning Atlanta superstar, collaborates with Google to empower the third annual Black-owned Friday nationwide campaign with his brand new single + interactive video “Buying All Black” featuring Flo Milli & PJ, available across all platforms today.

Black-owned Friday was launched in 2020 to re-imagine the annual post-Thanksgiving shopping event as a day to celebrate Black-owned businesses that were facing serious systemic challenges as the pandemic was accelerating. At the same time, a noticeable increase in searches for Black-owned businesses was occurring online.

Google reacted by introducing a Black-owned business badge, enabling business owners to self-identify as Black-owned on Google searches. The U.S. Black Chambers also has a platform for their Black-owned businesses called ByBlack. Businesses can learn more about these resources on the Black-owned Friday website: g.co/blackownedfriday.

With the arrival of “Buying All Black,” Black-owned Friday now gains new traction. In the interactive video, Ludacris gamifies the Google search process as he is transported to locations that represent the breadth of Black-owned businesses. To that end, each scene in the video features various products from Black-owned businesses. Even the video wardrobes of Luda and Mobile, Alabama rapper Flo Milli are all Black-owned.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Tiffany Cross Threatened to ‘Take down’ MSNBC Before Firing

“As a business owner,” Ludacris states, “I am so passionate about supporting Black entrepreneurs and really wanted to celebrate the impact they make on their communities. We’re showing people how to search on Google for Black-owned businesses, and reinforcing that we all have a choice when we search for businesses to support and shop our values.”

Upcoming on the big screen for Ludacris (Chris Bridges) is the 10th installment of the popular The Fast and the Furious action film series, entitled Fast X, to premiere in May 2023. June 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Luda’s debut in the series as Tej Parker (in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious). The F&F series has grossed over $6.6 billion worldwide to date, making it the most successful film franchise in Universal Pictures history.

ABOUT LUDACRIS:

The mega-best-selling Def Jam discography of Ludacris began in 2000, with his second album and Def Jam debut, the RIAA triple-platinum Incognegro (with “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Southern Hospitality”); followed by 2001’s triple-platinum Word Of Mouf (with “Area Codes,” “Move B***h,” and “Saturday (Oooh Oooh!)”). 2003’s double-platinum Chicken-N-Beer, Luda’s first #1 Pop/#1 R&B crossover album, contained his first across-the-board #1 Rap/#1 R&B/#1 Pop crossover smash hit single, “Stand Up.” The double-platinum The Red Light District arrived in 2004, featuring the hits “Get Back,” “Number One Spot” and “Pimpin’ All Over the World.”

Release Therapy (RIAA platinum, 2006) debuted at #1 – the same week that its first single, the RIAA platinum “Money Maker” (featuring Pharrell Williams) hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts. Luda’s next #1 hit, “Runaway Love” with Mary J. Blige, was performed live with guests Earth, Wind & Fire at the 49th annual Grammy Awards® telecast. Release Therapy won the Grammy® for Best Rap Album, and “Runaway Love” won Best Collaboration at the BET Awards ’07.

Theater Of The Mind (RIAA gold, 2008) contained the pop/R&B crossover hits “What Them Girls Like” (featuring Chris Brown and Sean Garrett), and “One More Drink” (featuring T-Pain). The RIAA gold Battle Of The Sexes (2010) was Luda’s fifth #1 Billboard career album and third #1 Soundscan debut. It spun off a pair of massive pop/R&B/Rap crossover hits: the RIAA double-platinum “How Low,” and RIAA platinum “My Chick Bad” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Luda’s most recent long player, Ludaversal (with “Good Lovin’” featuring Miguel) was released March 2015, three days before the premiere of Furious 7. The deluxe North American version of the album also boasted features by Rick Ross, Cee-Lo, John Legend, Jason Aldean, Usher, Monica, and Big K.R.I.T.

source: umusic.com