*An off-duty New York police officer shot two women before taking her own life on Monday, Rochester police said.

Tiffani Gatson, 29, with the Greece Police Department, shot two women at a Rochester home before she died by suicide, NBC News reports.

One of the victims, Angely Solis, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. The other unidentified victim in her 30s was reportedly shot multiple times but is expected to survive.

Authorities have described the shooting as a “domestic-related altercation”.

@GreecePoliceNY proudly introduces our newest recruit officer, Tiffani Gatson! Recruit Officer Gatson begins the police academy on Wednesday and is pictured with @PatrickPhelan8, taking her “Oath of Office”. pic.twitter.com/gqHMMUsMo4 — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) September 24, 2018

Gatson became the first Black police officer hired by Greece police when she joined the department in 2018. Her relation to the two victims has not yet been released. The two women are related and lived together in the home where the shooting occurred.

A neighbor said Solis was in the front yard when she begged Gatson for her life and the lives of her two children, who were inside the home, before the officer killed her in cold blood.

“But I couldn’t do anything. She was begging for her life. She wanted her just not to do it. Just to stop. She already shot her once,” the neighbor told 13WHAM.

ODYs Black History Month Virtual Series continues with Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department. Officer Gatson is the first Black, female officer to serve on the Greece police force. Check out her words of encouragement for our ODY students. #weareodyssey pic.twitter.com/2OwGCV6ZuJ — Odyssey Academy (@GreeceOdyssey) February 22, 2021

“She looked into my eyes and said, ‘Please go get my kids,'” one neighbor said “And I tried to make that step to do that, and I couldn’t because the person was there and made it clear, ‘This doesn’t have anything to do with you, so back up.’ And I just seen her fighting for her life and didn’t want us to leave, and she lost her life right in front of us and was begging us to help her.”

“She was a standup mom, a very standup mom,” one neighbor said. “I would always see her sons behind her carrying her groceries in for her. The kids were mannered. She was just a family person.”

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has reportedly launched an investigation into the killing.