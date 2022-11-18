Friday, November 18, 2022
Greece (NY) Police Officer Shoots Two Women in Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
*An off-duty New York police officer shot two women before taking her own life on Monday, Rochester police said.

Tiffani Gatson, 29, with the Greece Police Department, shot two women at a Rochester home before she died by suicide, NBC News reports. 

One of the victims, Angely Solis, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. The other unidentified victim in her 30s was reportedly shot multiple times but is expected to survive.

Authorities have described the shooting as a “domestic-related altercation”

READ MORE: New Jersey Republican Calls Police on Black Girl, 9, Catching Bugs | Video

Gatson became the first Black police officer hired by Greece police when she joined the department in 2018. Her relation to the two victims has not yet been released.  The two women are related and lived together in the home where the shooting occurred. 

A neighbor said Solis was in the front yard when she begged Gatson for her life and the lives of her two children, who were inside the home, before the officer killed her in cold blood. 

“But I couldn’t do anything. She was begging for her life. She wanted her just not to do it. Just to stop. She already shot her once,” the neighbor told 13WHAM.

“She looked into my eyes and said, ‘Please go get my kids,'” one neighbor said “And I tried to make that step to do that, and I couldn’t because the person was there and made it clear, ‘This doesn’t have anything to do with you, so back up.’ And I just seen her fighting for her life and didn’t want us to leave, and she lost her life right in front of us and was begging us to help her.”

“She was a standup mom, a very standup mom,” one neighbor said. “I would always see her sons behind her carrying her groceries in for her. The kids were mannered. She was just a family person.”

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has reportedly launched an investigation into the killing.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

