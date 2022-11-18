Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Elizabeth Holmes, Founder of Theranos, Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison

By Ny MaGee
0

Elizabeth Holmes - GettyI
Elizabeth Holmes – GettyI

*Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday for misleading investors about the business operations of her company.

In January, Holmes was convicted of four counts of wire fraud for promising investors that her company’s technology would revolutionize health care with rapid blood tests. This turned out not to be true. Here’s what CNN previously reported: 

A Stanford University dropout, Holmes — inspired by her own fear of needles — started the company at the age of 19, with a mission of creating a cheaper, more efficient alternative to a traditional blood test. Theranos promised patients the ability to test for conditions like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood. She attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, a board of well-known political figures, and key retail partners.

But a Wall Street Journal investigation poked holes into Theranos’ testing and technology, and the dominoes fell from there. Holmes and her former business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, were charged in 2018 by the US government with multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. (Both pleaded not guilty.)

READ MORE: Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots | VIDEO

There were several whistleblowers who provided detailed accounts of Holmes and Balwani’s deception of employees, partners, investors, and patients.

Balwani, who was romantically involved with Holmes, was found guilty in July of 12 criminal fraud charges. His sentencing is set for December. Ahead of her sentencing on Friday (Nov. 18), Holmes cried while speaking to the court, according to CNBC.

“I loved Theranos. It was my life’s work,” the pregnant 38-year-old said. “My team meant the world to me. I am devastated by my failings. I’m so so sorry. I gave everything I had to build my company.”

Theranos raised $945 million from investors. The company shut down in 2018. Holmes will spend the next 135 months in prison.

“Thank you for having me. Thank you for the courtesy and respect you have shown me,” she reportedly said in court Friday. “I have felt deep pain for what people went through because I failed them. To investors, patients, I am sorry.”

You can read WSJ’s full investigative report on Holmes here.

Watch more below:

Previous articleB. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead At 30 | VIDEOs
Next articleGigantic Floating Turtle Looking City Could Become the World’s Largest Boat | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO