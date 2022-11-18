Friday, November 18, 2022
Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — Al Roker has revealed he has been recently hospitalized and receiving treatment for blood clots.

The “Today” weatherman has been absent from the show for two weeks and talked about his condition on Instagram, writing, “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been.”

“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added.

Roker signed off with, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Al Roker Today Show / Screenshot
Al Roker Today Show / Screenshot

Filling in for Roker has been Dylan Dreyer, alongside Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, who all wished their colleague well.

“He’s in good spirits, we’ve all talked to him,” Guthrie said.

“It’s hard to slow down Al but he’s on the mend and he’s on the way to recovery,” Guthrie added. “I don’t know if he watches this show but we love you, Al. We miss you.”

