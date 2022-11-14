Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang Restaurant Sued Over 2020 Shooting

*Kandi Burruss is facing legal action over a 2020 shooting that took place inside her Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta.

We reported previously that a man entered Old Lady Gang on Marketplace Boulevard and shot another man. Two innocent bystanders were also hit, including a 14-year-old girl. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, one of the victims injured is suing Kandi’s restaurant, the owners of the shopping center where the eatery is located as well as the center’s security team. The plaintiff is reportedly suing on behalf of herself and her daughter Tammy Johnson.

The suit details how Kiya Humphries and her family were visiting the Old Lady Gang on February 14, 2020, when they got caught up in a violent altercation.

“While waiting to be seated at Old Lady Gang, a man wearing a red track suit entered Old Lady Gang and was near the front of the restaurant,” the suit read, via Radar. “Shortly afterward, a second man entered Old Lady Gang.”

READ MORE: Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss | Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

The suit added, “The man wearing the red tracksuit began shooting. Kiya Humphries was shot in the right calf.”

Kiya required multiple surgeries, therapy, and counseling, according to the lawsuit.

“Kiya Humphries has experienced severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound, she sustained,” the suit reads, per the RadarOnline report.

Kiya “will continue to experience severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound she sustained.”

After the shooting, Kandi issued a lengthy statement on Instagram that read, in part, “My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different.”

She continued, “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved.”

The lawsuit notes that there have been numerous recurring violent crimes at the shopping center, where Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker opened OLG in 2018.

The suit seeks unspecified damages, according to RadarOnline.