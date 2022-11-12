*“For this album, it was all about the different players…groove-oriented,” said Jazz Fusion guitarist Ron Bosse about his new album “Burning Room Only” (Deep Cat Records) featuring Grammy-winning keyboardist Jeff Lorber – to be released November 18, 2022.

“My guitar improvs are the most important thing. One thing Jeff said was this is a Ron Bosse album, make sure your voice is heard.”

Helping Ron get his voice heard on the “Burning Room Only” project is Gary Novak on drums, bass players Ben Shepherd, Jimmy Haslips, MonoNeon and Hadrien Feraud, and horn players David Mann (also arranger), Bob Mintzer and Bob Reynolds. Of course, Lorber assisted on keyboard, but he is also producer and co-writer of the album.

“When Jeff and I set out to record these songs I wanted people to connect with the songs and my solos – as a guitar player,” Ron stressed.

Bosse works with Norman Brown, and it was working with Norman that introduced him to the living Jazz legend, Jeff Lorber.

“I produced an instructional series for Norman Brown, he is one of my best friends, on the different aspects of guitar playing,” he said when I asked how his collaboration with Lorber came to be. “We interviewed well-known musicians and Jeff was one of them. Not too long after I sent songs to Norman. I said what do you think….and he said I love these tunes…He said you should call Jeff.”

Not only is Ron Bosse a guitarist, songwriter, and producer, but the Berklee College of Music graduate is the founder of the Bosse School of Music in Massachusetts. Ron said starting his own pre-college music school was a natural process as a scholar.

“I graduated from Berklee in the late 90’s and soon after I started recording and teaching. Teaching was always a major focal point of what I did,” Ron informed me. “I started Bosse institute 20 years ago and today it’s the biggest school at the pre-college level in Massachusetts. Not soon after I created Bosse Studios (audio and video). It’s incredible working on…for Disney, Paramount…”

The “Burning Room Only” album offers 11 selections. Some singles already released to radio and streaming include “Bossman,” “Kiss the Sky,” and “Rumble Strip” which is a cover of a Stevie Wonder and Lenny Kravitz hit single.

My favorite cuts off the “Burning Room Only” album includes all the singles released so far – #1 “Bossman” for its nice Jazz feel and how it highlights the horns, strings, keys and bass until they are all shinning as soloists, #5 “Kiss the Sky” for the Smooth Jazz feel and those sweet guitar strings are almost perfect, and #6 “Rumble Strip” which also has a nice Jazz feel that turns into that funky traditional Jazz and I love the guitar strings again on this because of how Ron flips the guitar strings and makes them pop.” www.RonBosse.com

