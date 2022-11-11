Taye Diggs to Host Matchmaking Show for Women in Their 40s | Watch Trailer

*Taye Diggs is set to host a new matchmaking show to help three women in their 40s find love with younger men.

The Hulu dating series “Back in the Groove” is a play on the 1998 hit film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” in which Diggs co-starred alongside Angela Bassett. The actor will help three busy professional women find romance at a resort in the Dominican Republic, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Per Hulu: “The goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, ‘you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!’ At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both. Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day.”

The women we’ll meet on the show are Sparkle (43, Atlanta), Steph (41, Miami) and Brooke (42, Los Angeles), per the report.

Diggs serves as an executive producer on the four-night limited series which kicks off Monday, Dec. 5 with two episodes on Hulu. Watch the teaser trailer via the YouTube clip below.

In related news, you can soon catch the actor in Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

Based on the cult-classic favorite films from creator Malcolm D. Lee, the dynamic ensemble cast also features Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

Per a news release, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” dives deeper into the beloved relationships and how they’ve evolved. Past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Fans of the film franchise aren’t ready for the twists and turns the series provides! This is the first time in nearly 10 years the iconic cast will be on-screen together since “The Best Man Holiday.”

The series premieres Dec. 22 on Peacock.