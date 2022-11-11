Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

Taye Diggs to Host Matchmaking Show for Women in Their 40s | Watch Trailer

By Ny MaGee
0

Taye Diggs wearing blue hat
Taye Diggs / Getty

*Taye Diggs is set to host a new matchmaking show to help three women in their 40s find love with younger men.

The Hulu dating series “Back in the Groove” is a play on the 1998 hit film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” in which Diggs co-starred alongside Angela Bassett. The actor will help three busy professional women find romance at a resort in the Dominican Republic, Urban Hollywood 411 reports

Per Hulu: “The goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, ‘you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!’ At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both. Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day.”

The women we’ll meet on the show are Sparkle (43, Atlanta), Steph (41, Miami) and Brooke (42, Los Angeles), per the report.

READ MORE:  Taye Diggs Gushes About His Lady Love Apryl Jones | Video

Taye Diggs purple background
Taye Diggs

Diggs serves as an executive producer on the four-night limited series which kicks off Monday, Dec. 5 with two episodes on Hulu. Watch the teaser trailer via the YouTube clip below.

In related news, you can soon catch the actor in Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

Based on the cult-classic favorite films from creator Malcolm D. Lee, the dynamic ensemble cast also features Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

Per a news release, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” dives deeper into the beloved relationships and how they’ve evolved. Past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Fans of the film franchise aren’t ready for the twists and turns the series provides! This is the first time in nearly 10 years the iconic cast will be on-screen together since “The Best Man Holiday.”

The series premieres Dec. 22 on Peacock.

Previous articleBlack Men Called Out for Stacey Abrams’ Loss in Georgia Governor Race
Next articleDevin McLaurin Faces Charges After Series of Fires Including 2 Historically African American Churches | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO