Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Black Films

Snoop Dogg Getting Biopic Directed by Allen Hughes (‘Menace ll Society’)

By Fisher Jack
0

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg – Getty

*A Snoop Dogg biopic is coming to a screen near you! The hip-hop legend (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.), which will be produced by Universal Pictures and directed by Allen Hughes, who gave us the legendary films “Menace II Society” and “Dead Presidents,” is definitely in the works.

In addition to showcasing Snoop Dogg‘s extensive music library, the project will be the first from his content label #DeathRow Pictures.

Snoop Dogg shared the news with a tweet that had just the word, “Finally,” indicating that he is looking forward to having his story told.

According to a statement from Snoop Dogg: “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Stacked Against You’ – Critics Say the Lottery System is Preying on Poor Communities | WATCH

snoop dogg
Snoop Dogg / Getty

The project was overseen by Donna Langley, chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, who has garnered critical and economic success in the field. #StraightOuttaCompton, a 2015 movie about the beginnings of hip-hop pioneers #NWA, earned over $200 million worldwide and received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

At the world premiere of the film, founding member Ice Cube referred to Donna Langley as the “sixth member of N.W.A.”

Regarding the forthcoming biopic, Donna Langley said, “Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Wait. Here’s what some folks are saying on social media …

bronzekissedmelan_in
One thang bout UNC is He gonna get that BAG!! 💰 💰

jusssstarrr
OK OG THIS ABOUT TO B EPIC 🗣️🗣️🙌🏾🙌🏾

bless.forever55
Too soon, he got time, he’s still creating his legacy.

shinebibbs
Please cast the right person!! I love snoop👏👏🔥

Don’t be left out. Leave a reaction immediately below and/or scroll down a lil bit and tell us YOUR thoughts.

Previous articleTDE Develops Film/TV Division – New Project (‘Blue Laces’) Set w/Producers Christina Cooper & Britt Banks
Next article‘The Good Fight’ Writer Takes Us Behind the Emmy-Winning Series | EUR Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO