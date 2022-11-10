Snoop Dogg Getting Biopic Directed by Allen Hughes (‘Menace ll Society’)

*A Snoop Dogg biopic is coming to a screen near you! The hip-hop legend (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.), which will be produced by Universal Pictures and directed by Allen Hughes, who gave us the legendary films “Menace II Society” and “Dead Presidents,” is definitely in the works.

In addition to showcasing Snoop Dogg‘s extensive music library, the project will be the first from his content label #DeathRow Pictures.

Snoop Dogg shared the news with a tweet that had just the word, “Finally,” indicating that he is looking forward to having his story told.

According to a statement from Snoop Dogg: “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

The project was overseen by Donna Langley, chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, who has garnered critical and economic success in the field. #StraightOuttaCompton, a 2015 movie about the beginnings of hip-hop pioneers #NWA, earned over $200 million worldwide and received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

At the world premiere of the film, founding member Ice Cube referred to Donna Langley as the “sixth member of N.W.A.”

Regarding the forthcoming biopic, Donna Langley said, “Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words…”

