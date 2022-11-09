Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Leaders Slam MSNBC for Firing Tiffany Cross

By Ny MaGee
0

Tiffany Cross
Tiffany Cross / MSNBC

*As we reported previously, MSBNC weekend host Tiffany Cross has been dropped by the network for her controversial comments.

Cross was canned after calling out white supremacy and slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during her appearance on “Hell of Week With Charlemagne” on Comedy Central.

“Cross was asked which state Democrats could afford to lose in the upcoming mid-term elections,” Mark Joyella wrote Friday for Forbes via journal-isms. Referring to the shape of the state, Cross said, ” ‘Florida literally looks like the d—k of the country, so let’s get rid of Florida,’ ‘Let’s castrate Florida.’

MSNBC severed ties with Cross, who hosted the weekend program “Cross Connection,” after she caught heat over some of her remarks that upset fragile, racist white people. She will be replaced by rotating guest anchors until a replacement is named, Fox News Digital reports. 

READ MORE:  Joy Reid Reacts to MSNBC Booting Controversial Host Tiffany Cross | WATCH

“More than 40 Black leaders have sent a letter to MSNBC President Rashida Jones in protest of the cancellation of ‘The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross’ and have demanded a meeting to ‘discuss a path forward that is restorative to the reputation and dignity of’ the cable news host,” Philip Lewis reported Monday for HuffPost.

“By firing #TiffanyCross two wks after she was targeted by Tucker Carlson, @MSNBC has further empowered a dangerous man who has a huge platform, emboldening him to target others,” tweeted Sherrilyn Ifill, former president and director-general of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “Many of us have had our turn as Tucker’s target of the night & endured the response of his minions.”

Ifill added, “For a rival network to give the appearance of acquiescing to his demands and firing one of their highest rated anchors is a boost [I’m thinking] he never dreamed was possible. It has encouraged his use of his platform to target & silence.”

Attorney Benjamin Crump tweeted, “MSNBC needs to explain why they decided to part ways with The Cross Connection’s host Tiffany Cross — an extremely smart and insightful Black woman. Tiffany has been a beacon of diversity at MSNBC and the Black community deserves to know why one of their voices has been let go!”

We reported previously via Variety, citing MSNBC sources, that Cross’ relationship with MSNBC had “becoming frayed” as executives grew “concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” reports Forbes.

TheGrio’s Michael Harriot peened a column titled, “Firing Tiffany Cross shows what MSNBC thinks about its Black viewers.”

In her own statement following her firing, Cross said she was “disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision,” to part ways with her, which she said came at “a crucial time—four days before the midterm elections. From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of color, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers. As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend show.”

Previous article‘SNL’ Slammed for Tapping Dave Chappelle as Host
Next articleAmazon Pressured to Remove Antisemitic Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO