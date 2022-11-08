On ‘Red Table Talk’ Fat Joe Blames Recent Rap Killings on Jealousy and Haters | WATCH

*Fat Joe sat down at the Red Table to discuss the violence plaguing the hip-hop community. He honestly says he can’t quite wrap his head around it.

Not only did he discuss that notable issue, but the Bronx-born rapper/author/entrepreneur also chatted with the “Red Table Talk” team about growing up in “The Boogie Down,” leaving home at age 14, the recent advice he gave Kanye West

“What’s sad is, I don’t understand why we hate our own,” he says in a preview of the episode, reports UrbanHollywood411. “Obviously you can ask, ‘Joe, why you got them diamonds on?’” He says there’s nothing wrong with wearing nice things.

Fat Joe broke it all the way down for hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Willow Smith: “We didn’t have sh*t. It was summertime. We didn’t have any AC. We had to sleep on the floor. When we ran out of toilet paper, we wiped our asses with newspaper. When we didn’t have no meat, we ate eggs and rice,” he says.

Fortunately, his impoverished days are long behind him. Dude is super proud of what he’s accomplished. Along those lines, he says that’s why hip-hop stars show off their expensive jewelry, luxury cars and designer clothes … to let fans know it’s possible to achieve success.

“We try to inspire the community, ‘look, you can have this. It’s attainable,’” he says. “But unfortunately, there’s people in our own community that hate on someone else’s success.”

His comments come just days after Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot outside the doors of a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1 and a recent spate of killings of other hip-hop stars.

“We got evil out here. The devil is just really out here,” Fat Joe tells the Red Table Talk hosts.

The episode premieres tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.