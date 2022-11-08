Whoopi Goldberg Announces She’s Quitting Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover | Video

*Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to exit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Goldberg made the announcement on ABC’s hit daytime talk show “The View” on Monday (Nov. 7), saying “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess. I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Goldberg, like many Twitter users, is not down with musk’s new $8 blue checkmark subscription program. Her grievances also center on comedian Kathy Griffin having her Twitter account suspended for impersonating Musk.

“People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech. Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech’ it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out,” said Goldberg.

Whoopi Goldberg announces that she's leaving Twitter.

In related news, Toni Braxton and Shonda Rhimes are also among the growing list of celebrities who are leaving Twitter following Musk’s takeover.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Rhimes reportedly posted.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the “free speech” I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition,” said Braxton. “Hate speech under the veil of “free speech” is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

According to LA Focus News, representatives from the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League were among the social justice advocates who recently spoke with Musk about the hate speech on the app.

“The NAACP met with Elon Musk to express our grave concerns with the dangerous, life-threatening hate and conspiracies that have proliferated on Twitter under his watch,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.

“According to a report, hate speech increased by approximately 500% in the first 12 hours following his acquisition. Now let that sink in,” Johnson continued. “Nazi memes, racial slurs, and extreme far-right propaganda do not belong in the “town square” of any democracy or online platform. Taking the necessary actions is not rocket science, but failing to do so will put human lives at risk and further unravel our democracy,” he said.

“In the immediacy, it is critical that Twitter’s existing election integrity policies remain in effect until at the very least after the midterm elections have been certified. Any content (or account) promoting election denial and other harmful lies about election results cannot be allowed to exist on his platform,” Johnson continued.

“As long as hate, misinformation, and disinformation spread across Twitter, the bird cannot be free,” he added, referring to Musk’s “The Bird is Freed” post following his acquisition of Twitter.

Musk reportedly told civil rights leaders that he plans to create a council that will include a civil rights community to monitor anti-black hate speech.