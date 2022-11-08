Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNewsLegal
Entertainment

Drake and 21 Savage Sued by Vogue – They Faked Magazine’s Cover for ‘Her Loss’ Promotion

By Fisher Jack
0

21 Savage - Drake - Vogue fake cover
21 Savage – Drake – Vogue fake cover

*Welp! It looks like Drake and 21 Savage have a lawsuit on their hands after Vogue sued the duo for using their likeness to promote their album.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Drake and 21 have been promoting their joint album “Her Loss” by posing on what looks like a real Vogue cover, leading fans and media to believe the rappers were really getting a special edition Vogue spread.

The owner of Vogue, Condé Nast, says they nor Anna Wintour have endorsed “Her Loss” and have asked the acts to remove anything Vogue-related from their promotions, but nothing has been done.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Cher Defends Her Romance with Amber Rose’s Baby Daddy

Drake & 21 Savage (TMZ-Getty)
Drake & 21 Savage (TMZ-Getty)

Condé Nast also claims Drake and 21’s teams sent out emails to multiple outlets “celebrating Drake’s Vogue cover”, claiming street teams across the country would even be handing out copies. Fans were actually able to get copies of the fake magazine, which was reportedly a direct replica of a real Vogue issue. Condé Nast wants a judge to shut down the use of the Vogue mark immediately, and it wants at least $4M in damages.

A source close to Drake tells TMZ that Drake is honestly surprised by the lawsuit because the other media outlets that the duo used to promote their album understood the joke and had fun with it.

Well, Drake, everybody can’t take jokes sometimes 😩 Thoughts Neighbors?

Wait. There’s more …

According to Complex, the fake Vogue cover was the first part of an extensive rollout for the new album from 21 and Drizzy, which included a promotional for a FAKE Tiny Desk concert, and a FAKE Howard Stern interview, where both rappers spoke about their porn preferences and other obscene topics. Watch it below.

Previous articleHow Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of its Black Citizens
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO