Drake and 21 Savage Sued by Vogue – They Faked Magazine’s Cover for ‘Her Loss’ Promotion

*Welp! It looks like Drake and 21 Savage have a lawsuit on their hands after Vogue sued the duo for using their likeness to promote their album.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Drake and 21 have been promoting their joint album “Her Loss” by posing on what looks like a real Vogue cover, leading fans and media to believe the rappers were really getting a special edition Vogue spread.

The owner of Vogue, Condé Nast, says they nor Anna Wintour have endorsed “Her Loss” and have asked the acts to remove anything Vogue-related from their promotions, but nothing has been done.

Condé Nast also claims Drake and 21’s teams sent out emails to multiple outlets “celebrating Drake’s Vogue cover”, claiming street teams across the country would even be handing out copies. Fans were actually able to get copies of the fake magazine, which was reportedly a direct replica of a real Vogue issue. Condé Nast wants a judge to shut down the use of the Vogue mark immediately, and it wants at least $4M in damages.

A source close to Drake tells TMZ that Drake is honestly surprised by the lawsuit because the other media outlets that the duo used to promote their album understood the joke and had fun with it.

Well, Drake, everybody can’t take jokes sometimes 😩 Thoughts Neighbors?

Wait. There’s more …

According to Complex, the fake Vogue cover was the first part of an extensive rollout for the new album from 21 and Drizzy, which included a promotional for a FAKE Tiny Desk concert, and a FAKE Howard Stern interview, where both rappers spoke about their porn preferences and other obscene topics. Watch it below.