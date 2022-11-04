Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Could Partner to Buy Washington Commanders, Byron Allen Prepares Bid

*Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are reportedly interested in buying the Washington Commanders.

Sources claim the Amazon founder is “looking into buying the Washington Commanders” after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced interest in selling the NFL team, TMZ Sports reports.

Bezos — who has a net worth of $114 billion — is considering a partnership with Jay-Z to make the purchase. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

Bezos has expressed interest in purchasing an NFL team since 2019 when CBS Sports reported that he “has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks,” sources told the outlet, but no teams were for sale.

After 23 years of ownership, the Snyders appear to be interested in selling or adding a minority owner, according to a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The Commanders stated that the Snyders “have hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions.”

The Snyders will likely sell to the highest bidder, however, the team’s statement noted that Daniel and Tanya Snyder “remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

In related news, media mogul Byron Allen is reportedly working with a group of investors to prepare a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders, according to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com.

If Allen makes a successful bid, he would make history as the first Black majority team owner in the NFL.

Allen previously expressed interest in buying Broncos. The team was sold earlier this year to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion.

According to Forbes, the Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion. It is not clear how soon a possible sale could happen.