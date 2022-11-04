Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeSportsFootball
Football

Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Could Partner to Buy Washington Commanders, Byron Allen Prepares Bid

By Ny MaGee
0

Jay and Jeff
JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos / Getty

*Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are reportedly interested in buying the Washington Commanders. 

Sources claim the Amazon founder is “looking into buying the Washington Commanders” after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced interest in selling the NFL team, TMZ Sports reports.

Bezos — who has a net worth of $114 billion — is considering a partnership with Jay-Z to make the purchase. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

Bezos has expressed interest in purchasing an NFL team since 2019 when CBS Sports reported that he “has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks,” sources told the outlet, but no teams were for sale.

READ MORE: Chris Wallace Talks to Byron Allen About Criticizing Obama and Buying Denver Broncos | WATCH

After 23 years of ownership, the Snyders appear to be interested in selling or adding a minority owner, according to a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The Commanders stated that the Snyders “have hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions.”

The Snyders will likely sell to the highest bidder, however, the team’s statement noted that Daniel and Tanya Snyder “remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

Byron+Allen getty
Byron Allen / Getty

In related news, media mogul Byron Allen is reportedly working with a group of investors to prepare a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders, according to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com.

If Allen makes a successful bid, he would make history as the first Black majority team owner in the NFL.

Allen previously expressed interest in buying Broncos. The team was sold earlier this year to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion.

According to Forbes, the Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion. It is not clear how soon a possible sale could happen.

Previous articleJ. Prince Responds to Rumors His Son is Connected to Killing of Takeoff
Next articleTwo Caterers Working on New Denzel Washington Movie Arrested in Cocaine Bust
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

‘This isn’t A Game’ – Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-wife’s Objection to Their Trans Daughter’s Name Change | VIDEO

Social Heat

Couple Alert?! Cher and Amber Rose’s Ex (Alexander Edwards) Out on Date in WeHo | WATCH

Social Heat

Twin Brother of Murder Victim Attacks Handcuffed Suspect | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dead Boyfriend of Only Fans Model Recorded Her Calling Him N-word Months Before His Murder

Social Heat

Kyrie Irving Catches Heat for Promoting ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ Film Called by Some as Antisemitic | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO