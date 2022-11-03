Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Brittney Griner’s Wife Reacts After WNBA Star Loses Appeal | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Cherelle Griner & Brittney Griner - Instagram
Cherelle Griner & Brittney Griner – Instagram

*Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner appeared on “The View” recently to speak out about the WNBA star’s appeal being denied by a Russian court following her drug charge conviction. 

Last month, Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia was rejected. As reported by The Jasmine Brand, Griner told the co-hosts that the denied appeal was “just disheartening”.

“I understand being in the field of law that every state, every country has their own rules, but this is just absurd. The crime and the punishment is disproportionate at its finest … There are people convicted of murder in Russia who [have] a sentence way less than B.G., and it just makes absolutely no sense to me.”

Cherelle continued, “That was the complete end of it. There’s nothing more to expect from a legal standpoint and all eggs are in basket, you know, for our government and for America to see how important this issue is. This could happen to anybody and we should be praying that we have a country that recognizes the importance of that and are willing to actually go get our Americans and bring them back home.”

READ MORE: Brittney Griner Loses Appeal in Russian Court, Prison Sentence ‘Will Be Recalculated’

Brittney & Cherelle Griner - Instagram
Brittney & Cherelle Griner – Instagram

In February, Griner was detained by Russian customs after they found cartridges containing less than a gram of hashish oil in her luggage. She was arrested on drug charges and in August, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced to nine years in prison. 

On October 25, Griner’s appeal was denied. “I beg that the court takes in all of the stakes that was overlooked in the first court and reassess my sentence here,” Brittney said during the hearing.

Griner believes her wife’s lengthy prison sentence is politically motivated.

“To see that the totality of the circumstances of who she is as a person was not taken into account when they rendered a decision, it makes me feel like this – at this point – has to be political.” 

Cherelle told “The View” that she has only spoken to Brittney three times since Griner’s detainment back in February.  

“Her mental it’s not there, and she told me, ‘I’m really just trying to hold on to the last bit of you that I can remember.’ We spoke only three times so far out of the eight months that [Brittney’s] been sentenced.”

Previous articleDeion Sanders Bans JSU Players from Leaving Hotel After Takeoff’s Death | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO