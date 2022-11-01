Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘Rosaline’ Star Spencer Stevenson Talks Putting A Twist On Shakespeare | EUR Exclusive

By JillMunroe
0

Spencer Stevenson
Photographer: Dylan Perlot MUA: MakeupxCary
Wardrobe stylist: Elicia Jefferson

*It’s not often that when you’re cast in a Hollywood rom-com and get to craft elements of the role after yourself, but that’s just what happened with Spencer Stevenson.

The actor stars alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Sean Teale, Isabel Merced, and more in the 20th Century Studios film “Rosaline,” a comedic retelling of the classic tale of “Romeo and Juliet.” Check out the trailer below.

In this version, we see the story from the perspective of Romeo’s ex and are introduced to a few characters that weren’t the focus in Shakespeare’s original. One of those characters is “Paris,” portrayed by Stevenson. Count Paris is one of Rosaline’s best friends and attempts to help her win Romeo back.

Stevenson shared exclusively with EUR the story of his dream casting, which found him having to get his passport in less than a week for his first trip out of the United States.

READ MORE: Minnie Driver Talks Being The Voice of Reason in New Romcom ‘Rosaline’ | EUR Exclusive

The Dallas, TX native shared that he was the last to be cast for the film. He felt the cast and opportunity were initially too big of a chance to believe he would get the role.

Stevenson shared, “It seemed way ahead of me like I was like, There’s no way I’m looking this going to Italy, it’s not happening. But I saw that Kaitlyn had been cast. And then Isabela and Kyle are next. And so then I did my audition, sent it. And then, a week later, I got an email from the director and was like, Hey, let’s do a director session. And then it was another two weeks of the same thing with Karen and the casting directors. I got the offer on the last Wednesday of July, and I needed to be in Italy the following weekend. I had no passport. So yeah, it was a little chaotic.”

Stevenson also explained that he was given a lot of creative freedom with Paris. He was allowed to rewrite lines and provide insight into shaping the character.

“They gave me so much creative freedom; how would Spencer say this rather than what the writers did, because they also let me know that two cis white men wrote it and didn’t have the same experience as me. They’re phenomenal writers, and I love them so much. But they said we don’t know all from that background,” he explained. “So you can do whatever you want to do in this moment. And at the end of the day, we’ll figure out what works and doesn’t. It meant a lot. ‘Rosaline’ is my first big role. So I’m so grateful for them letting me bring my version of Paris and everyone else relating and loving him.”

Check out my full conversation with Stevenson via the clip below.

“Rosaline” is currently streaming on Hulu.

*Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com

Previous articleMigos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead Over Dice Game in Houston
Next articleWakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast Debuts on Nov. 3
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO