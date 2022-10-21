Minnie Driver Talks Being The Voice of Reason in New Romcom ‘Rosaline’ | EUR Exclusive

*Everyone is familiar with the love story of Romeo and Juliet. But in the new Hulu film “Rosaline” there’s a comedic twist to the tale of star-crossed lovers that we’ve never seen before.

The story is shown from the POV of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Romeo (Kyle Allen.) When Rosaline discovers that Romeo has moved on with Juliet (Isabela Merced,) she devises a plan to get her love back.

Rosaline enlists the help of friends, including her bestie Paris (Spencer Stevenson,) Dario (Sean Teale) – a soldier home from leave that her father wants to hook her up with, and her trusted, confident Nurse Janet (Minnie Driver.)

EUR spoke Exclusively with Driver about why everyone loves a funny love story.

Nurse is an integral piece in the original Romeo and Juliet and this one. She’s pretty much smarter than everyone else. Driver said getting to play the voice of reason in the film is what attracted her to the role.

“The love story is it’s fun,” Driver explained. “It’s fun to be the truth-teller. It’s fun to be no-nonsense. I love the modern retelling of this, this beautiful play that is really a straight-up tragedy. And here we are in something that is far more comedic. A dramatic comedy, if you will. So I love it and the updating of it. I have this sense that Shakespeare would have appreciated the evolution of his work because I never got the impression that his work was in stasis. “It was constantly evolving and changing. And I think this is Shakespeare for our time.”

Driver says the film does a great job of using humor to elevate the story.

“I think it’s always fun to laugh. We want to feel deeply. You want to feel the drama of something and conflict. So humor, when added in just the right amount, elevates the rest of the story, and it’s a relief from the drama. So I like to be the relief from the drama. I also like being the drama, but there we are,” she said.

“Rosaline” is currently streaming on Hulu.

