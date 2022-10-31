Ye Apologizes to Black Community, Compares Himself to George Floyd | Video

*Kanye West compared himself to George Floyd while apologizing to the Black community.

His apology comes after rapper Boosie Badazz called him out for FIRST apologizing to the Jewish community but not the Black community.

“This n*gga gon’ apologize to the Jewish community, but don’t say sh*t to the Black community,” Boosie said, as reported by Baller Alert. “You a clown, dog. You shoulda kept talkin’ ’bout the Black community. Probably, you wouldn’t have heard nothin’ but Boosie. You want to f*ck with the Jews. The Jews gon’ have you lookin’ like Delonte West on Skid Row, n*gga.”

In a new video (see below) of the artist reportedly taken in Los Angeles, Ye made addressed his latest controversial statements about the Jewish community — the fallout of which has been brutal for him.

“I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” he said, as reported by Complex. “And I didn’t realize that term would be antisemitic. So I had a mediation with Adidas today and I think Adidas felt like cause everyone else was ganging up on me that they had the right to take my designs.”

“I feel like this is God humbling me right now,” Ye continued. “Cause there’s two things that are happening. A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defense that I would use for the mental health conversation.”

He added, “What’s happening right now is I’m being humbled. Another thing that’s happening to me is by being burned to the flesh every single day, it’s actually proving what I had to say. When I went to the mediation, what I wanna say is, Black people are like okay, ‘Lex Friedman got you to apologize, Piers Morgan got you to apologize to Jews, but you never apologized to us about the George Floyd comment that made us feel bad.’”

West went on to compare himself to George Floyd after previously falsely claiming that Floyd died of a drug overdose.

“When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people,” he said. “So I when said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologize [inaudible] because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”

Ye’s apology comes amid fallout over his thoughts about Jewish people. On October 9, he tweeted that he would go “death con 3′ on ‘JEWISH PEOPLE.” Since then, he has gone on a tirade against the Jewish people who “control” Hollywood and the media.

As we reported earlier, his remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion. The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and Variety reports that MRC studio shelved his completed documentary.

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye had previously stated. After the company dropped him, Adidas said it owns the Yeezy design rights and announced plans to cease production of Yeezy products.

Last week it was reported that Ye’s Essentials Playlist on Apple Music was removed. Additionally, his deal with Gap has fallen through, with the company saying in a statement: “Anti-Semitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Ye’s Donda Academy in California briefly shut down and now it’s being reported that several teachers are quitting.