TV One’s UNSUNG and UNCENSORED Back with Norman Connors and Mario Van Peebles! | WATCH

*SILVER SPRING, Md – All-new episodes of TV One’s original docu-series, “UNSUNG” and “UNCENSORED” debut this Sunday, October 30. “UNSUNG” leads the night with award-winning drummer and producer Norman Connors at 9 p.m. ET/8C, followed by“UNCENSORED” featuring Hollywood director Mario Van Peebles at 10 p.m. ET/9C. Each episode will be published on TV One’s website TVOne.tv.

UNSUNG: Norman Connors

Norman Connors was one of music’s best kept secrets as a drummer and producer who helped launch some of R&B’s most notable hits and stars. His unique arrangement of vocal talent and musicianship made him an industry go-to producer and musician. “UNSUNG,” one of the network’s longest-running and award-winning series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented and influential Black artists, performers and musicians in history.

The season will conclude with Solar Records airing next Sunday, November 6.

“UNSUNG” is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

Directly following “UNSUNG” is the return of the hit, autobiographical series “UNCENSORED,” which explores the lives of popular celebrities and personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their successes and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. The next episode highlights actor and director Mario Van Peebles.

UNCENSORED: Mario Van Peebles

The hit autobiographical series, “UNCENSORED,” explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Mario Van Peebles is the talented director behind classic films like New Jack City and Posse, which played major roles in shaping American culture. He was inspired by his famous filmmaking father, Melvin Van Peebles’, legacy, and gets UNCENSORED on how he built his own legacy in Hollywood on his terms.

This season will finale with Deon Cole next, Sunday, November 6.

“UNCENSORED” is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, and James Seppelfrick (Executive Producers), Jay Allen and Nikki Byles (Co-Executive Producers), and Rachel Valley (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

