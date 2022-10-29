Squatters Boldly Take Over Maryland Home on Same Day Couple Buys it | WATCH

*How would you react if you bought a home, and just before you moved in, you discover some OTHER people have moved in and settled? You know, squatters. That’s precisely the predicament that has befallen a couple in Maryland. The couple says they had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home and shortly after, the wife drove by the property and was surprised to see a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in.

By last Friday, they were still in the home, vowing they would not leave.

Unable to move in, the couple contacted their realtor, Melea King.

“She panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?'” explained King. The couple then asked King to speak on their behalf because they feared for their own safety.”

“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” said King. At least two men have been spotted in the said home. There is also a sign warning people to stay away.

“We have an agreed sign ratified contract with the bank,” said King to reporters. King also showed the couple’s contract with U.S. Bank to purchase what she says was the previously vacant, foreclosed home.

King also said that when the couple confronted the strangers moving in, the strangers allegedly showed back a lease for the property. The couple then called the cops.

“Once the police were on site, they took a look at the lease and it was not accurate. It was not correct,” added King.

When some reporters tried to talk to the strangers inside the controversial home, they claimed a man called “Quinn” had a lease for the house. They then said “Quinn” is their uncle, but get this, they didn’t know his last name. They refused to answer more questions.

“Right now my clients are highly upset and we just don’t know what to do at this point,” said King. “It should not be taking this long for this to be addressed.”

Prince George’s County Police has confirmed one of its officers visited the house Thursday. The police have also added the matter looks more like a “civil matter| for the sheriff.

Obviously, all this is not of value to the couple as long as there is no information on how the strangers were confident enough to move into the house in the first place.

It has since emerged that criminal charges could be forthcoming in the dispute. Whatever the outcome of the case, it is all sad news for the couple that hoped to start a new life in the home as soon as possible.