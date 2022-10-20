Sophie Okonedo Talks New Funeral Dramedy ‘Raymond & Ray’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with acclaimed British actress Sophie Okonedo to dish about her work in the new Apple TV + film “Raymond & Ray.”

Directed by Rodrigo Garcia, the film, per press release, stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

“Raymond & Ray” had its world release at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and will debut on Apple TV+ on October 21st.

Check out the trailer below.

“Raymond & Ray” is produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer executive produce.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively to Sophie about her role as a health care worker named Kiera. The Tony Award-winning performer is best known for her work on stage and on the big screen, such as in the films “Dirty Pretty Things,” “Hotel Rwanda,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, “Hellboy,” and “Death on the Nile”…to name a few.

In “Raymond & Ray,” Kiera worked as a caretaker for the brothers’ ball-busting father before he died, and the bond she formed with the old man allowed her to emphasize with him in a way his sons could not. Hear more from Sophie about this family dynamic via the clip below.