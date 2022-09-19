Monday, September 19, 2022
Sampson Daruvalla (‘Ready to Love’) – EURweb Exclusive Interview | WATCH

*He’s tall, tatted up, easy on the eyes, and can carry a conversation. That leads some viewers – who religiously follow season 6 of OWN network’s “Ready To Love” – to feel as if season 6 cast member Sampson Duravalla is hiding something.

He’s hiding at least two things: What happened at the reunion that wrapped a few weeks ago, and whether he’s dating someone. 

Also, he clarified a few things: How could he have been interested in Shakira and Shereese, both women seem to polar opposites in their personalities.

Click the video above for more details.

