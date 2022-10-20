Actor Harry Lennix Talks New Faith Film ‘Nothing is Impossible’ | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with award-winning actor Harry Lennix, from the hit TV show “The Blacklist,” to dish about starring in the new faith film “Nothing is Impossible,” now streaming on Pure Fix.

Pure Flix is the No. 1 indie faith/family studio and “Nothing is Impossible” is one of 10 original movies and series debuting on Pure Flix in 2022, per press release.

“Nothing is Impossible” stars David A.R. White as a man who struggles to let go of past pains and open himself to God’s purpose. White, best known for “Evening Shade” with Burt Reynolds and “God’s Not Dead,” co-stars opposite Nadia Bjorlin (“Days of Our Lives”), Steven Bauer (Scarface, “Ray Donovan”), country singer/songwriter Stella Parton (younger sister to Dolly Parton and Robert Amaya (Courageous, War Room).

“Everyone has a past and Scott Beck is no exception,” said actor, producer and Pure Flix co-founder David A.R. White, who plays Scott in the film.

READ MORE: Christina Milian and Cast of ‘Step Up’ Talk Season 3 on Starz | Watch EUR Exclusive

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This is an inspiring movie about how our past doesn’t define us and how we can learn from failure in a profound way. That goes for life and love – we see Scott confront past mistakes with his high school girlfriend, Ryan. This may be a movie with basketball in it, but it’s also about love, learning how to trust again and about finding purpose in failure,” White continued.

Check out the trailer above for “Nothing is Impossible.”

Lennix tells EUR’s Ny MaGee that this is the story of second chances. The film career of the Chicago native spans 40 years and his credits include “The Five Heartbeats,” “Ray,” “The Matrix: Reloaded,” “The Matrix: Revolutions,” “Stomp the Yard,” “Commander in Chief,” and many theatrical productions.

Prior to acting, Harry was an English and music teacher in the Chicago Public School System and he also studied for five years to become a priest in the Dominican Order. When I spoke to him about “Nothing is Impossible,” I asked what, if any, are the parallels between actors/artists and religious leaders. Check out Harry’s response via the clip below.