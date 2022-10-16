Sunday, October 16, 2022
Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

*Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about a previous health scare. The billionaire #OWNNetwork founder revealed and detailed her back-to-back knee surgeries last year, and discussed the commitment she made to herself afterward.

Winfrey, 68, opened up about the experience during her class on gratitude called “The Life You Want” this past Wednesday (October 12th). During the segment, she stated: “I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg,”

She continued: “I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again—that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

Just last month, Winfrey made internet headlines after a few of her close friends, including her bestie and famed broadcaster Gayle King accused her of tricking them into an intense hiking trip…

