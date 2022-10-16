Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson Now Has A New York Street Named After Her | WATCH

*New York’s 101st Street in East Harlem has been renamed “Cicely Tyson Way” in honor of the legendary actress Cicely Tyson who died aged 96 on January 28, 2021.

The award-winning actress was raised on 101st Street.

A party in Tyson’s honor was held at East 101st Street and Third Avenue and was attended by family, friends, and fans.

“We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” said Debbie Quinones, who was part of the Cicely Tyson Street Naming Committee’s organizers.

Tyson starred in Broadway plays, television shows, and films for seven decades. Some of the classic productions she starred in are “A Woman Called Moses,” “Sounder,” and “Roots.”

She also won several major awards in her acting career: three Emmy Awards, one for Best Lead Actress in a Drama and one for Actress of the Year, for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” in 1974.

Tyson also won an Emmy Award in 1994 for her role in the TV mini-series “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.” In 2013 she won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress for her performance in “The Trip to Bountiful.”

In 2018 Cicely Tyson received the Academy Honorary Award. In 2016, President Barack Obama presented her with The Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Before she died, the actress told CBS Morning‘s Gayle King that she did her best in her life and career.

“My heart is warm that so many people came out to enjoy the day,” said Reginald A. Henry, her nephew, who was at the renaming ceremony and was touched by the high turnout. “Initially my grandmother didn’t want her in show business. She called it quelbe. When my aunt finally got her first recognition and award, she said, ‘See, momma, I made it.’”