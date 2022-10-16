Caught in Lie! Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty to Setting His House on Fire and Blaming BLM | WATCH

*That age-old saw about “what’s done in the dark soon comes to light” is a literal thing that happened to a Minnesota man who set fire to his own home. But why did he do it?

Well, can’t say for sure what his exact motive was, but you draw a serious conclusion. You see, Denis Vladmirovich Molla falsely claimed that he/his house was a target of a hate crime because he was a Trump supporter.

We know it’s straight-up bogus at this point because Molla, better known as Dennis Molla, pleaded guilty earlier this week.

Molla, was charged with a count of wire fraud for collecting over $17,000 in GoFundMe donations and about $61,000 in insurance money after he started a fire on his own property, according to the Department of Justice.

As of this posting, Molla has not yet been sentenced but, according to the Department of Justice, he could spend anywhere from three and a half to almost four and a half years in federal prison.

In September 2020, Molla told WCCO that he “heard just a big, loud boom, or a bang,” at his Brooklyn Center, Minnesota home and was concerned for his wife and kids, according to Law and Crime.

He shared that he believed he was attacked because he had “Trump 2020” flags on his trunk in support of Donald Trump. Luckily, the damage to his house was minor and he was able to save the puppies he sheltered in his garage.

On the outside of his garage, the words “Biden 2020” and “BLM” were spray-painted along an anarchy symbol.

“In reality, as Molla well knew, Molla started his own property on fire, Molla spray painted the graffiti on his own property, and there were no unknown males near his home,” authorities wrote in the plea agreement, reports Law and Crime.

Police said that Molla was the one who set his camper on fire and submitted several insurance claims to cover the damage done to his cars, home, camper and garage. When some of his claims were dismissed, Molla allegedly felt cheated by the insurance company.

Molla reported $300,000 in losses but only received $61,000 when it was all said and done. Upset that he wasn’t getting reimbursed for his losses, he sent an email to his insurance company with the subject line, “Dennis Molla Arson Hate Crime September 23,” the complaint stated.

“The defendant withdrew thousands of dollars donated to the two GoFundMe accounts and deposited the donated money into his personal Wells Fargo bank account,” authorities stated.