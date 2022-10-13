Thursday, October 13, 2022
Ye, Ray J and Candace Owens Hook Up for Her Premiere of ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM’

By Fisher Jack
*Kanye West and RayJ had an impromptu reunion at Candance Owen‘s screening of “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”

In case you’ve lost track Ye and Candace recently made headlines after rocking “White Lives Matter” merch. Recent reports suggest that the two have formed a tight-knit friendship. There have also been claims that Owens greatly influences the YEEZY designer.

If you recall Ray J exposed alleged receipts that supported, his claim that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of their infamous sex tape. Ray J also had some choice words for West after an episode of #TheKardashians showed Ye retrieving a copy of the sex tape from Ray J.

Ray J’s red-carpet debut comes after he recently alluded to suicidal thoughts in several posts. However, a source reportedly disclosed that he’s “fine” and “everything’s OK.” *Thoughts?*

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye's Adidas Deal Under Review After He Slams CEO

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Fisher Jack

