Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Entertainment

Polow Da Don, Charlemagne Tha God, and Others, Given Their Flowers During 30th Anniversary ‘Living Legends’ Gala | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*In today’s era, the word “legend” often gets used prematurely to describe certain individuals who’ve made new achievements in their respective fields.

These men and women may be on the path to becoming “legendary” one day, but reaching that pinnacle requires a lifetime of sustained effort and effectiveness.

During a recent gala hosted to celebrate the Living Legends Foundation’s 30th anniversary, homage was paid to a small group of movers and shakers within the entertainment industry.

EURweb correspondent Cory Haywood was on the scene.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Cash Money Records’ Slim and Birdman Williams and More | PHOTOS

LLF 2022 Award recipient Curtis Symonds
LLF 2022 Award recipient Curtis Symonds

Cameras flashed as the honorees gathered for interviews and photographs.

Oldies blared from nearby speakers.

There was alcohol – lots and lots of alcohol. The bar area was perpetually full.

Entertainer Johnny Gill showed up
Entertainer Johnny Gill showed up

It was a night characterized by fun and substance-induced laughter at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

The air was filled with excitement and anticipation as spectators flocked to snatch a glimpse of this year’s award recipients, including media mogul Charlemagne Tha God, renowned music producer Polow Da Don, Hip Hop pioneer Bryan “Birdman” Williams, and others.

Wearing a casual button-down and slacks, “CTG” quietly made his rounds to every reporter on the carpet. He appeared to be in a somber mood, and somewhat pensive.

Nevertheless, he provided thoughtful responses to the questions asked of him, including his perspective on controversial rapper Kanye West.

“Blacks Lives absolutely matter – I know my life does,” he said during an interview with EURweb. “Kanye needs a reality check. He needs to remember where he comes from and whose been supporting him all these years.”

He continued, “I’m happy to be here tonight. And I’m grateful to have a platform that allows me to influence and touch people all over the world. It’s an honor to be celebrated for my work.”

Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends Foundation, LLC is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 30-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available—and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown. Proceeds from the event will enable the LLF to continue to aid those in need.

Previous articleShaun King Defends T.I. Against Charleston White’s Criticism | Video
Next articleKanye West Responds to JP Morgan Chase After Banks Closes His Accounts
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

Social Heat

Ye, Ray J and Candace Owens Hook Up for Her Premiere of ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM’

Social Heat

Whaaaat?! Even Jamie Foxx was Denied Entry into Cardi B’s B-day Party

Social Heat

LeBron James’ HBO Show ‘The Shop’ Cancels Episode Featuring Ye – He Brought Hate Speech

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO