Polow Da Don, Charlemagne Tha God, and Others, Given Their Flowers During 30th Anniversary ‘Living Legends’ Gala | WATCH

*In today’s era, the word “legend” often gets used prematurely to describe certain individuals who’ve made new achievements in their respective fields.

These men and women may be on the path to becoming “legendary” one day, but reaching that pinnacle requires a lifetime of sustained effort and effectiveness.

During a recent gala hosted to celebrate the Living Legends Foundation’s 30th anniversary, homage was paid to a small group of movers and shakers within the entertainment industry.

EURweb correspondent Cory Haywood was on the scene.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Cash Money Records’ Slim and Birdman Williams and More | PHOTOS

Cameras flashed as the honorees gathered for interviews and photographs.

Oldies blared from nearby speakers.

There was alcohol – lots and lots of alcohol. The bar area was perpetually full.

It was a night characterized by fun and substance-induced laughter at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

The air was filled with excitement and anticipation as spectators flocked to snatch a glimpse of this year’s award recipients, including media mogul Charlemagne Tha God, renowned music producer Polow Da Don, Hip Hop pioneer Bryan “Birdman” Williams, and others.

Wearing a casual button-down and slacks, “CTG” quietly made his rounds to every reporter on the carpet. He appeared to be in a somber mood, and somewhat pensive.

Nevertheless, he provided thoughtful responses to the questions asked of him, including his perspective on controversial rapper Kanye West.

“Blacks Lives absolutely matter – I know my life does,” he said during an interview with EURweb. “Kanye needs a reality check. He needs to remember where he comes from and whose been supporting him all these years.”

He continued, “I’m happy to be here tonight. And I’m grateful to have a platform that allows me to influence and touch people all over the world. It’s an honor to be celebrated for my work.”

Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends Foundation, LLC is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 30-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available—and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown. Proceeds from the event will enable the LLF to continue to aid those in need.