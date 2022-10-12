2022 Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala Honored Charlamagne Tha God, Cash Money Records’ Slim and Birdman Williams and More | PHOTOS

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF), celebrated its 30th-Anniversary with a sold-out star-studded gala event in Hollywood on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

The esteemed group of nine honorees includes: Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams, co-founders of Cash Money Records, who were the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by rapper and producer Polow Da Don and Cash Money’s longtime attorney Vernon Brown; Charlamagne Tha God, entertainment personality, author, and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club” accepted the Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award, presented by George “Geo” Cook, brand manager of K-104 Radio/Service Broadcasting; Curtis Symonds, CEO of HBCUGO.TV was the recipient of the Media Icon Award, presented by Yvette Moyo, Co-founder and CEO of Real Men Charities; Geo Bivins, CEO of Port Perry Entertainment accepted the Music Executive Award, presented by Samantha Selolwane, head of promotions for R&B, hip-hop and mix show for RCA Records; Johnnie Walker, founder and CEO of the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment, Inc. (NABFEME) received the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award, presented by Judge Bevanne Bowers, the first Black female judge appointed in Maui County, Hawaii; Tuma Basa, Director of Black Music and Culture at YouTube accepted the Digital Executive Award, presented by Richelle Cross, CEO and President of Class and Sass Promotions; Sharon Heyward, founder and CEO of The Solutionist LLC and music industry legend (formerly of Perspective, Virgin, and Harmony Records) received the A.D. Washington Chairman’s Award, presented by David C. Linton, Chairman of the Living Legends Foundation; Hank Caldwell, founder and CEO of Expert Fixer and music industry legend (formerly of WEA, SOLAR, Epic, and Death Row Records) accepted The Founders Award, presented by top-selling recording artist Johnny Gill.

The evening event was hosted by DeDe McGuire, the nationally syndicated DeDe In The Morning show and musical entertainment was provided by DJ Battlecat. This year’s chairpersons were TT Torrez, Hot 97 Radio and Wayne Barrow, ByStorm Entertainment

After a three-year hiatus, the LLF 30th Anniversary Gala was a memorable ‘homecoming’ of colleagues reconnecting with friends to celebrate a diverse group of honorees that have impacted the music industry and while paying tribute to those who are no longer with us.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Leslie Jones Admits to Having a Crush on Suge Knight in High School | Video

2022 LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION HONOREES

ABOUT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION

Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends Foundation, LLC is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 30-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available—and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown. Proceeds from the event will enable the LLF to continue to aid those in need.

Over the past 30 years, the foundation has also recognized and honored more than one hundred distinguished leaders in music, radio, retail, and media. Past honorees include, in alphabetical order: Brenda Andrews, Larkin Arnold, Clarence Avant, Lee Bailey, Big Boy, Jamie Foster Brown, Troy Carter, Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew, Hymen Childs, Keith Clinkscales, Sheila Coates, Sheila Eldridge, Kenny Gamble, Jack “The Rapper” Gibson, Tony Gray, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Jeffrey Harleston, Denise Brown, Esq., Stephen Hill, Leon Huff, Cathy Hughes, Don Jackson, Hal Jackson, Larry Jackson, Cynthia Johnson, Varnell Johnson, Quincy Jones, Larry Khan, Mathew Knowles, Morace Landy, Karen Lee, Vicki Mack Lataillade and Claude Lataillade, Miller London, Michael Mauldin, Rushion McDonald, Sidney Miller, Kendall Minter, Esq., Jon Platt, Gwendolyn Quinn, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, Ruben Rodriguez, Aundrae Russell, Pat Shields, Eddie Sims and Belinda Wilson, Dedra Tate, Phil Thornton, Herb Trawick, Charles Warfield, Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks, Maurice White, Dyana Williams, Tyrone Williams, and numerous others.

For additional information on the Living Legends Foundation, please visit the website at livinglegendsfoundation.com.

source: Living Legends Foundation via JLMediaPR