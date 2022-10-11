Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Weds Longtime Girlfriend

By Ny MaGee
0

J. Alphonse Nicholson and his wife
J. Alphonse and wife Nafeesha / Twitter

*“P-Valley” star J. Alphonse Nicholson reportedly tied the know with his longtime love Nafeesha on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

The couple exchanged vows in front of about 150 friends and family at the Vibiana in the downtown LA area. Per Parle, guests included actor Lance Gross and wife Rebecca, “The Chi” star Miriam A. Hyman and her partner, FX’s “Kindred” actress Sheria Irving, Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn, and Adrien Marcel performer. 

“I’m of the belief that every Black man needs a strong Black woman,” he wrote of Nafeesha on Instagram in June 2020, as reported by distractify.com. “So grateful to have such a strong, beautiful, intelligent Black woman by my side. Happy Anniversary baby! Love you! With @pvalleystarz right around the corner, I thought this was the perfect picture.”

J Alphonse and Nafeesha reportedly met in 2016 and he proposed three years later.  The couple was making wedding plans when COVID-19 stalled the process. After living separately and long distance for several months, they allegedly got their first apartment together in Los Angeles in 2020 amid the pandemic. 

READ MORE: J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over ‘P-Valley’ Role | Watch

“We just hung out and had a great time and just fell more and more in love with each other,” J Alphonse previously told ESSENCE in an interview via Parle. According to the outlet, the actor said his son from a previous relationship, and Nafeesha’s daughter from a previous relationship also joined in on their quarantine fun. 

“We spent some quality time with our children and towards the end of the pandemic, I told her, I said, ‘Listen, I’m not trying to wait. We got to have this wedding, but I’m not trying to wait to have it,” he said. “So can we just go down to this little spot, get married, go ahead and get my ring on my finger?’ She already had one. I wanted one on mine. So we made that happen and started to think about a date for the actual wedding.”

Essence has exclusive pics from the couple’s wedding, which you can view here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J. Alphonse Nicholson (@j_fonz)

Previous articleChanning Crowder Talks His Viral Kevin Hart Nudist Confession and His Russell Wilson Comments | WATCH
Next articleBoosie Has Message for the Youth, Responds to Kanye’s Diss | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO