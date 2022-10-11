‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Weds Longtime Girlfriend

*“P-Valley” star J. Alphonse Nicholson reportedly tied the know with his longtime love Nafeesha on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The couple exchanged vows in front of about 150 friends and family at the Vibiana in the downtown LA area. Per Parle, guests included actor Lance Gross and wife Rebecca, “The Chi” star Miriam A. Hyman and her partner, FX’s “Kindred” actress Sheria Irving, Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn, and Adrien Marcel performer.

“I’m of the belief that every Black man needs a strong Black woman,” he wrote of Nafeesha on Instagram in June 2020, as reported by distractify.com. “So grateful to have such a strong, beautiful, intelligent Black woman by my side. Happy Anniversary baby! Love you! With @pvalleystarz right around the corner, I thought this was the perfect picture.”

J Alphonse and Nafeesha reportedly met in 2016 and he proposed three years later. The couple was making wedding plans when COVID-19 stalled the process. After living separately and long distance for several months, they allegedly got their first apartment together in Los Angeles in 2020 amid the pandemic.

READ MORE: J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over ‘P-Valley’ Role | Watch

Thank you @Essence for helping us share this wonderful day with the world!! Looking forward to a life time of memories with my pretty baby! Cheers to everyone who surrounded us in love on a day I will never forget! Love you @heyfeesha 🥂😘❤️ https://t.co/Rceo9QBOST — J Alphonse Nicholson (@JAlphonse_N) October 10, 2022

“We just hung out and had a great time and just fell more and more in love with each other,” J Alphonse previously told ESSENCE in an interview via Parle. According to the outlet, the actor said his son from a previous relationship, and Nafeesha’s daughter from a previous relationship also joined in on their quarantine fun.

“We spent some quality time with our children and towards the end of the pandemic, I told her, I said, ‘Listen, I’m not trying to wait. We got to have this wedding, but I’m not trying to wait to have it,” he said. “So can we just go down to this little spot, get married, go ahead and get my ring on my finger?’ She already had one. I wanted one on mine. So we made that happen and started to think about a date for the actual wedding.”

Essence has exclusive pics from the couple’s wedding, which you can view here.