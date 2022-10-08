Saturday, October 8, 2022
Kiddie Perm Box Models: Where Are They Now?

By Ny MaGee
Meagan Good
Meagan Good on perm box

*Some of your favorite celebrities appeared on the boxes of kiddie perms when they were younger, such as Baby Tate, Megan Good, and Keyshia Cole

A Twitter user by the name of @AshTheDonLeon recently shared a collage of some of the kiddie perm boxes from the late ’90s and early ’00s. “Where are these girls today? Show yourselves,” @AshTheDonLeon captioned the tweet, as reported by MadameNoire.

It wasn’t long before several women who were featured on the covers respodned to the tweet and shared current photos of themselves. One woman revealed that she didn’t have a perm when she appeared as a child on the box of one particular brand, noting that she, like many young girls during that time, simply had a fabulous press out. 

Per MadameNoire, Jaelyn Evans, a model who appeared on the cover of ORS, shared a photo of herself rocking a natural afro. “Then vs Now, Yes I went natural,” she tweeted.

OTHER NEWS: Olaudah Equiano – A Remarkable British History Maker Who Took A Voyage Into His Own History

 

The viral pic also elicited a response from Atlanta femcee, Yung Baby Tate, who shared a throwback photo of herself on the box cover of Africa’s Best. 

One Twitter user shocked many when she posted a photo of Keyshia Cole on the cover of the Smooth Touch relaxer box.

Check out additional reactions below:

Ny MaGee
