Kiddie Perm Box Models: Where Are They Now?

*Some of your favorite celebrities appeared on the boxes of kiddie perms when they were younger, such as Baby Tate, Megan Good, and Keyshia Cole.

A Twitter user by the name of @AshTheDonLeon recently shared a collage of some of the kiddie perm boxes from the late ’90s and early ’00s. “Where are these girls today? Show yourselves,” @AshTheDonLeon captioned the tweet, as reported by MadameNoire.

It wasn’t long before several women who were featured on the covers respodned to the tweet and shared current photos of themselves. One woman revealed that she didn’t have a perm when she appeared as a child on the box of one particular brand, noting that she, like many young girls during that time, simply had a fabulous press out.

Per MadameNoire, Jaelyn Evans, a model who appeared on the cover of ORS, shared a photo of herself rocking a natural afro. “Then vs Now, Yes I went natural,” she tweeted.

The viral pic also elicited a response from Atlanta femcee, Yung Baby Tate, who shared a throwback photo of herself on the box cover of Africa’s Best.

One Twitter user shocked many when she posted a photo of Keyshia Cole on the cover of the Smooth Touch relaxer box.

Check out additional reactions below:

oh we outchea…taller, blonder but the sass is still the same🙋🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oPDpAoiHat — stfu, nat. (@nataliegithu) October 3, 2022

Here I am today, a successful artist wearing 40” bussdowns on national tv, still with no actual perm in my head. #themboxesbelying https://t.co/QpnE6tfeer pic.twitter.com/mQOY1rXVCq — mani pedi 💅🏾🦶🏾 (@imbabytate) October 3, 2022

Yall remember when Keyshia Cole used to be on the Relaxer Box? I should’ve put some of that in to honor her during this #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/jM54k3T1MI — really shiesty. (@GerberSnackz) January 22, 2021

Wow it’s crazy finding out most of the girls on the relaxer box never got a perm!!

They tricked us!! — Honey (@TianaSede) October 4, 2022

ALL the girls from the relaxer boxes of our childhood are natural now. WE WIN!!!! — Gabrielle Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) October 4, 2022