Dallas Woman (Asia Womack) Allegedly Killed by Man She Beat in Basketball Game | VIDEO

*You wouldn’t be wrong to think a Dallas man deserves everything that’s coming to him for this gruesome murder. That’s because a fellow Dallas woman was shot and killed by a weak a** man who was salty she beat him in a basketball game.

According to the NY Post, Asia Womack, 21, was gunned down Monday evening after she played a simple game of basketball with this man near her home.

What makes matter worse is that this wasn’t just no stranger … this was a “friend.”

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,” her mother, Andrea Womack, told the outlet. “She’s eaten with the man, she’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

The man’s name is Cameron Hogg, 31.

The family told the outlet there was some trash talk during the game, but nonetheless, this still shouldn’t have happened.

They said the man took his family home before returning and shooting Asia.

She was found lying on a sidewalk. She was taken to a local where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they’re still investigating the murder, and have not publicly named a suspect yet.

“Detectives are still working the case,” police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told Fox 4 News, noting, “They’ve been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack.”

“If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in,” Andrea Womack said. “Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.