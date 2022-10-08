Saturday, October 8, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Dallas Woman (Asia Womack) Allegedly Killed by Man She Beat in Basketball Game | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*You wouldn’t be wrong to think a Dallas man deserves everything that’s coming to him for this gruesome murder. That’s because a fellow Dallas woman was shot and killed by a weak a** man who was salty she beat him in a basketball game.

According to the NY Post, Asia Womack, 21, was gunned down Monday evening after she played a simple game of basketball with this man near her home.

What makes matter worse is that this wasn’t just no stranger … this was a “friend.”

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,” her mother, Andrea Womack, told the outlet. “She’s eaten with the man, she’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force Over Response to Mass School Shooting | Video

The man’s name is Cameron Hogg, 31.

The family told the outlet there was some trash talk during the game, but nonetheless, this still shouldn’t have happened.

They said the man took his family home before returning and shooting Asia.

Asia Womack
Asia Womack / Facebook

She was found lying on a sidewalk. She was taken to a local where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they’re still investigating the murder, and have not publicly named a suspect yet.

“Detectives are still working the case,” police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told Fox 4 News, noting, “They’ve been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack.”

“If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in,” Andrea Womack said. “Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Previous articleAn Emotional Don Lemon Says Goodbye on Final CNN Primetime Show | WATCH
Next articleBeyoncé Denies Claim She Misused Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Sample | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO