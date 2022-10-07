Friday, October 7, 2022
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Catches Heat for Wearing Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

By Ny MaGee
White Lives Matter
Kanye & Selah Marley

*Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill, has responded to the criticism over her wearing a White Lives Matter shirt when she walked in Kanye‘s Yeezy season nine presentation in Paris on Monday. 

Marley, 23, is catching heat for her involvement with Ye’s latest stunt, Complex reports. Selah slammed the haters in a series of Instagram Stories posts Tuesday.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality,” she wrote. “You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

Marley, the granddaughter of late music icon Bob Marley, went on to add, “The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write. Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say.”

READ MORE: Kanye Meets with Vogue’s Fashion Editor After Bullying Her Over White Lives Matter Shirt

Marley also noted that she loves “taking risks & embracing freedom,” she wrote, adding “but in this case, I think we can continue to discuss the depth behind our decisions to show the purity of our intentions & provide healing to our community.”

Selah Marley

Marley shared a screenshot of a text she sent to Ye in which she proposed they “continue that conversation” surrounding the widely-condemed White Lives Matter shirts.

white lives matter
Kanye and Selah Marley

Kanye reposted the screenshot to his Stories. You may recall that the hip-hop star sampled Lauryn Hill on his latest “Donda” album and there’s a song called “Selah” on his prior album.

Selah Marley

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

