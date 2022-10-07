Friday, October 7, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith to Unpack Her ‘Complicated Marriage’ in New Memoir

By Ny MaGee
Will & Jada
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

*Jada Pinkett Smith will unpack her “complicated marriage” to Will Smith in a new memoir that will be released next year. 

In the book, Smith “chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” according to a press release via PEOPLE.

“With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

In the book, the veteran actress “recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way,” per the press release. 

READ MORE: An Emotional Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks on the ‘Terrified Little Girl’ Underneath ‘Strong’ Exterior

Jada & Will (from red table session)

“At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself,” per the memoir’s description.

The yet-to-be-titled tome will be published through Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023, per PEOPLE.

“The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture,” said Carrie Thornton, the Dey Street Books VP and editorial director, in a statement. 

“At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior,” Thornton continued. “It is my great honor to take that journey with her.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

