*Short films from India, Spain, Japan, Canada, Poland, Taiwan, Greece, and the United States made by kids and for kids to be screened at the 6th annual “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” (ILICFF) Saturday October 8, 2022 at the Baltimore Design School (1500 Barclay Street, 21202) and via Zoom. Hosted by Doresa Harvey, former radio personality at Radio One, ILICFF consist of several events held at various locations October 8 – 16th.

Anthony Michael Hobbs, ILICFF founder and a SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (DreamWorks, PBS) and filmmaker (ImaginationLunchbox.com), will co-host the ILICFF activities that start with ILICFF Oct. 8th, then offers a basketball tournament fundraiser Sunday Oct. 9th at the Druid Hill Park Courts from 12 – 4pmEST, and ends Sat./Sun. Oct. 15 & 16 with a series of filmmaking workshops from 12 – 3pmEST at the Eubie Blake Center (847 N. Howard Street, 21201). Admittance is free for all ILICFF events.

Four teams will play a fun game of basketball and the team with the highest score walks away with the 2022 ILICFF Basketball Tournament Trophy.

Baltimore film commissioner Debra Dorsey, director of the Baltimore Film Office – a division of the Baltimore Office of Promotions and the Arts, will host a Securing Film Location workshop on Sat. Oct 15th and John Wesby, an executive producer at BET Networks will host a Film Production workshop on Sun. Oct.16th.

Filmmakers and attendees rave about ILICFF, such as Alan Chriest who posted at FilmFreeway.com in 2021, “Simply the best festival ever!”

“Super impressed with them and love that they have kid judges,” said filmmaker Nicole Rose in 2020.

Charlotte McLaverty stated in 2019, “Such a friendly creative film festival. It was a wonderful experience.”

The “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” was created in 2016 by Hobbs to give young filmmakers a platform to showcase their films and view other creative projects made for a young audience. Anthony has garnered over 20 awards for writing, starring-in, directing and producing multi award winning short films, such as One Nation, and Naga Pixie. He has also produced short films through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC for others, such as Agent Hollywood – another multi-award winning film.

www.ImaginationLunchbox.com for Zoom access link or for more information.

