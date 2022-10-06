Jody Watley Confirmed to Host L.A. Metro’s Official Special Commemorative ﻿Event Opening of K Line | VIDEO

*Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley is confirmed to host the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities, October 7.

There will be free L.A. Metro rides between Friday, Oct 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Watley says, “I am thrilled to be part of the historic opening of Los Angeles Metro K Line rail and serve as the emcee at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, this Friday. The day will be very special for me, especially attending and graduating from Dorsey High School, which is minutes from the new station.”

Metro is also planning to provide early morning live shots for news media at Leimert Park Station between 5-7 a.m., conduct an official banner breakthrough photo opportunity at 48th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. and hold a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. with a large group of public officials at Leimert Park.

The K Line will initially extend light rail transit access from the existing Metro E Line (Expo) at Crenshaw and Exposition Boulevards in Los Angeles to Westchester Veterans.

The line will later connect LAX and the C Line (Green).

Metro is offering free rides on the K-Line as well as the entire Metro Bus and Rail system, including Bike Share and Metro Micro, all weekend starting at noon on Friday, October 7 to close of business on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

WHEN:

Friday, October 7, 2022

WHERE:

5 a.m. — Early Morning Live Shots

Leimert Park K Line Station (Park in the public parking lot behind station)

4330 South Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008.

9:30 a.m. — Banner Breakthrough Photo Opportunity with Metro Officials**

Corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and 48th Street (Park in Church’s Chicken parking lot) /4720 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043.

10 a.m.– Opening Ceremony**

Leimert Park, 43rd Place and Degnan Boulevard. Los Angeles, CA 90008.

WHO:

Dr. Jody Watley, Grammy award-winning music icon, event emcee

Ara J. Najarian Glendale City Council Member, Metro Board Chair

Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, Metro First Vice Chair

Holly T. Michell, Los Angeles County Supervisor, Metro Board Member

Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor, Metro Board Member

James T. Butts, City of Inglewood Mayor, Metro Board Member

Mike Bonin, LA City Council Member, Metro Board Member (Taped appearance)

Alex Padilla, U.S. Senator

Steven Bradford, State Senator

Isaac Bryan, State Assembly Member Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Los Angeles City Council Member

Heather Hutt, Los Angeles City Council Member

Stephanie Wiggins, Metro CEO

VISUALS:

The official opening ceremony at Leimert Park will include Metro transportation officials, community members, food and entertainment. Performers will include the Crenshaw High School Mighty Marching Cougars, White Hall Academy Arts and Motherland Drummers and Dancers. Officials will conduct a ribbon-cutting photo opportunity. The K Line will officially open at 12 p.m., allowing Metro riders their first opportunity to ride the trains for free that day. Metro will host a local community event from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Leimert Park.

About Jody Watley

Grammy winner and 3-time Grammy nominee Jody Watley; multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer/independent label owner, and Style Icon is one of the architects of 21st-century Pop/R&B/Dance music. She is the gold standard of artistry. A brilliant songwriter, artist, entrepreneur, producer, and visionary.

Jody Watley has sold over 30 million albums worldwide with gold and platinum albums and singles. To her devoted fans she is affectionately referred to as “The Queen of Cool.”

From her groundbreaking marriage of Rap/R&B with 1989’s “Friends,” collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim – the first such pairing to crossover Top 10 on the Hot 100, Hot R&B & Dance on Billboard. Her vision forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ‘80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre; Watley forged the template that is now in everybody’s playbook.

To date as a solo artist: 6 Hot 100 Singles, 15 Top 40 Singles, 13 #1 Dance

Singles, 2 #1 R&B Singles with iconic hits such as “Looking For A New Love, “Don’t You Want Me”, “Real Love” and more!! Watley is listed in Billboard Magazine as one of the Top 60 Hot 100 & Top 25 Female Dance Artists of All Time. In 2022, Jody Watley was honored with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in service to humanity as well as receiving an honorary doctorate in entrepreneurship and business making her Dr. Jody Watley with a career that continues to excel for this resilient and legendary artist. Keep up with Jody Watley on social media on her verified pages as well as the Official Jody Watley Website & Blog: https://jodywatley.net / You can follow Jody Watley on her social media @jodywatley.

About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is building the most ambitious transportation infrastructure program in the United States and is working to greatly improve mobility through its Vision 2028 Plan. Metro is the lead transportation planning and funding agency for L.A. County and carries about 800,000 boardings daily on a fleet of 2,200 low-emission buses and six rail lines.

Stay informed by following Metro on The Source and El Pasajero at metro.net, facebook.com/losangelesmetro, twitter.com/metrolosangeles and twitter.com/metroLAalerts and instagram.com/metrolosangeles.

source: The BNM Publicity Group