Byron Bowers Talks New Hulu Special ‘Spiritual N*gga’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with comedian Byron Bowers to dish about his first stand-up special, “Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a,” which is now streaming on Hulu.

After a life-altering revelation while tripping on psychedelic mushrooms, Bowers (The Chi, Honey Boy, Concrete Cowboys, Kimi, Ten Year Old Tom) stumbles straight from the desert into the Decatur Boxing Club, to deliver an intimate set in his hometown Atlanta, per press release.

Directed by Alma Har’el, Byron’s special talks about his long journey to his first comedy special, the stigma of mental health, and how tripping on mushrooms made him understand his schizophrenic father and altered the way he feels about his Blackness.

Check out a preview of “Spiritual N***a” via the YouTube clip below.

“Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a” is Executive Produced by Har’el (Honey Boy, Bombay Beach), Bowers, Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Jeff Tomsic and Jessica Pilot, and produced by Zusa, Sons of a Schitz, Delirio Films and Rotten Science.

In a 2019 interview with Cinemacy, Bowers was asked: how do you best feel like you express yourself?

He replied, “I think telling my story is the most cathartic thing. I went from joke-telling to storytelling, and I see how it affects people differently. When I’m doing a set, I’m not only making you laugh anymore, you’re going to feel a range of emotions a Byron Bowers experience. This film has shown me that I can have other outlets to reach people and tell stories.”

Check out our exclusive conversation with Bowers via the clip below about the creative process behind crafting his first stand-up special.

“Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a” is now streaming on Hulu.