Monday, October 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Ed Sheeran Facing $100 Million Lawsuit in Marvin Gaye Copyright Case

By Ny MaGee
0

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran / Getty

*British singer Ed Sheeran is facing a copyright lawsuit over accusations that his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” stole from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 single “Let’s Get It On.”

Sheeran’s lawyers want the case dismissed, arguing that the alleged similarities are legally protected. Judge Louis Stanton has ruled that the matter will head to a jury trial.

“The law does not support Sheeran’s contention that the combination of LGO’s chord progression and harmonic rhythm is insufficiently original to warrant it copyrightable,” the judge wrote. “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work.”

The family of the late Ed Townsend, co-writer of the 1973 song, first sued Sheeran over the matter in 2016. This case is related to a lawsuit filed in 2018 by Structured Asset Sales, which owns a one-third stake in Townsend’s copyrights, per therichest.com.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to Produce Marvin Gaye Biopic, Allen Hughes to Direct

The lawsuit was adjusted to acknowledge Sheeran’s attorneys agreeing that the song elements are “commonplace and unprotectable.”

Sheeran’s accusers are seeking $100 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”). As reported by News 9, General public ticket sales start on Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. MST via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour dates via the Twitter post below.

Fans can sign up to receive a verified status that allows for early ticket access at edsheeran.com/NATour.

Previous articlePNB Rock Murder at Roscoe’s + How to Move in Los Angeles w/ Freeway Rick Ross & Tonetalks | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO