Nephew Tommy on Road to Recovery After Battle with Thyroid Cancer

*Comedian and radio personality Nephew Tommy is speaking out about his battle with thyroid cancer.

He opened up about his health status during a recent conversation on the Steve Harvey Morning Show. Nephew Tommy (born Thomas Miles) said he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2022 after a lump was found on his neck. He took to social media on Monday and revealed that he underwent surgery in August to have the cancer removed.

The surgery was a success and the host of OWN’s “Ready To Love” is now 100% cancer free, as reported by Radio Facts.

In a post on his Instagram page, Tommy wrote: “Thank you to my wife for her support. I am truly blessed 🙏🏾 @deevaj May 18th, 2022 I got the call that I had been diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. August 24, 2022 surgery was performed. ALL CANCER IS 100% GONE. No chemotherapy necessary. GOD IS IN THE BLESSING BUSINESS.”

Nephew Tommy lost his voice for a month but it is now “slowly coming back,” he wrote.

“Get ready…I will grab that Mic once again,” Tommy added.

“If I can be an example for anyone. Stay on top of your health. Get check ups on a regular basis,” Tommy continued.

“It helps to already know God…it helps to already have a relationship with God. That way when you call on him…HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE,” his message concluded.

