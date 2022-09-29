Thursday, September 29, 2022
Nephew Tommy on Road to Recovery After Battle with Thyroid Cancer

By Ny MaGee
Nephew Tommy

*Comedian and radio personality Nephew Tommy is speaking out about his battle with thyroid cancer.

He opened up about his health status during a recent conversation on the Steve Harvey Morning Show. Nephew Tommy (born Thomas Miles) said he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2022 after a lump was found on his neck. He took to social media on Monday and revealed that he underwent surgery in August to have the cancer removed.

The surgery was a success and the host of OWN’s “Ready To Love” is now 100% cancer free, as reported by Radio Facts.

In a post on his Instagram page, Tommy wrote: “Thank you to my wife for her support. I am truly blessed 🙏🏾 @deevaj May 18th, 2022 I got the call that I had been diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. August 24, 2022 surgery was performed. ALL CANCER IS 100% GONE. No chemotherapy necessary. GOD IS IN THE BLESSING BUSINESS.”

OTHER NEWS: Rapper Coolio (‘Gangster’s Paradise’) Dead at 59 | VIDEOs

 

Nephew Tommy lost his voice for a month but it is now “slowly coming back,” he wrote.

“Get ready…I will grab that Mic once again,” Tommy added.

“If I can be an example for anyone. Stay on top of your health. Get check ups on a regular basis,” Tommy continued.

“It helps to already know God…it helps to already have a relationship with God. That way when you call on him…HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE,” his message concluded.

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

