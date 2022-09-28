‘Waka & Tammy’ Exclusive Clip: Is Waka Not Disciplining Charlie Enough? | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “What The Flocka: Waka & Tammy,” set to air Thursday (Sept. 29) at 9pm ET/PT.

Per press release, in season 3, Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

In our exclusive clip from this week’s episode, Waka talks to his mom about what it’s like co-parenting Charlie with Tammy and also hits her with a joke. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tammy and Waka’s businesses keep them busy while Charlie actively searches for her calling.

Here’s more about this season of “Waka & Tammy” via the network’s press release:

Tune in to “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Thursdays nights on WE tv, with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.