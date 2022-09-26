*Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t heed the government’s warning advising Americans not to travel to Russia. He visited the country for a performance and made time to diss incarcerated basketball star, Brittney Griner.

As you know, Griner is serving 9 years in a Russian prison after being convicted for alleged drug smuggling. In a recent video, Tekashi is being filmed shortly after arriving in the country and he tells the cameraman “F*ck Brittney Griner.”

One Instagram user commented under The Neighborhood’s video post, “Let’s swap since he’s there already”. Another user co-signed, writing: “We can trade him for Brittney, no prob.”

A third commenter wrote, “He been corny AF and he troll for attention and people keep giving it to him.”

One Instagram user added, “So uncalled for but y’all really please remember the color of his skin is not like HERS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ FREE BRITTANY”

In February, Griner was detained by Russian customs after they found cartridges containing less than a gram of hashish oil in her luggage. She was arrested on drug charges and in August, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced to nine years in prison.

As reported by CNN, prior to her sentencing, on Aug. 4, Griner apologized to the court and asked for leniency.

“I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here,” Griner said in the Khimki city courthouse, located near Moscow. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.

“I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime,” she added.

The WNBA star’s lawyer is speaking out as Griner waits for a start date on her appeal process. She also remains hopeful about a possible prisoner exchange, PEOPLE reports.

“Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future,” her lawyer Maria Blagovolina told PEOPLE.