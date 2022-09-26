Monday, September 26, 2022
Jordyn Woods Poses Nude to Celebrate 25th Birthday

By Ny MaGee
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

*Jordyn Woods took to Instagram on her 25th birthday to share nude photos of herself inspired by the “Birth of Venus” painting.

She captioned the Sept. 23 post, “A quarter of a century. For some reason turning 25 feels different that any other birthday I’ve had. Over the past decade of my life I’ve endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately. I’ve taken the time to put in the work, to learn, grow, and heal. With that being said, this chapter of my life that’s coming is going to be the best one!”

Woods added, “My inspiration for this shoot is the birth of Venus because It practically embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope.”

Back in 2020, Complex caught up with Jordyn after she joined OnlyFans to dish about what she hopes to do with the platform that serves up “adult” entertainment.

“I didn’t hear about OnlyFans until the pandemic, and that’s because [of how] people talked about it [on social media], but I saw something different than what the normal person saw,” the former reality star said.

She went on to say, “I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it. Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative,” she explained.

“Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment. And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I’ve always wanted to show,” Woods said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

