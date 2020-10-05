Social Heat
Jordyn Woods Has Joined Only Fans: Expect to See ‘Edgy and Iconic’ Photos
*There have been a number of celebrities who have joined OnlyFans, the content-sharing platform that allows creators to earn money online. Some who have joined the community include stars like Tyga, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Blac Chyna. Now, Jordyn Woods has become the latest star to create an account.
While speaking with Complex, the 23-year-old shared her decision to start an OnlyFans and what she hopes to do with he new platform. She explained:
“I didn’t hear about OnlyFans until the pandemic, and that’s because [of how] people talked about it [on social media], but I saw something different than what the normal person saw,” the former reality star said. She went on to say, “I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it. Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative. Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment. And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I’ve always wanted to show,” Complex quotes.
Woods noted that fans can expect to see “edgy and iconic” photos of herself with the help of one of her favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion.
74-Yr-Old Dolly Parton Waiting for Playboy to Call Again: ‘Boobs are Still the Same’
*Dolly Parton is still looking good and feeling good at 74. Yep, the country icon turned 74 in January and she has no intention of slowing down. And guess what? Dolly said she’d love to pose for Playboy again for her next birthday.
“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” she told 60 Minutes Australia recently. “See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”
All we can say is that if it makes Dolly happy, we’re happy for her. Plus, we’d take a look … for all kinds of reasons. 🙂
In any event, it was way back in October of 1978 that Parton first appeared on the magazine’s cover, wearing a strapless top and bunny ears, when she was 32. She was the first country star to grace the cover.
When asked if she’d wear the same outfit on the new cover, Parton joked, “Maybe! I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”
Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report
*Why are we so not-surprised to learn that Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts’ marriage is already facing some obstacles and it’s mostly because of Niecy’s family, reportedly.
Evidence of this sentiment is a text message believed to be from a source close to the pair has circulated online, suggesting the newlyweds will “split” in 2021.
“So I heard Niecy Nash and her wife are having issues,” the alleged text reads. “Apparently Niecy’s family isn’t happy with their marriage. Plus her wife wants to be more out in public with their marriage more advocating Gay Rights and Niecy doesn’t want that.”
The only two people who need to be happy in their marriage are Niecy and Jessica, as Love B Scott points out and who goes on to say that it’s too early for these types of rumors to be spreading — everyone should just give them time to work some things out.
If You Wish for Trump’s Death from COVID-19 Twitter Will SUSPEND Your Account!
*Amid the news of President Trump contracting the coronavirus, Twitter has been suspending accounts for wishing serious bodily harm or death towards him.
After President Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, Twitter users created various jokes, memes, and videos to commemorate the historic moment. However, Twitter admins say it is against the social media platform’s policy to create “content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm, or fatal disease against an individual.”
Several other public accounts have condemned the tweets, stating it was insensitive to wish for Trump’s ultimate demise. In a counterargument, other users stated Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and scientific protocols was a form of “karma” along and his infamous quote “It is what it is” in reference to the 200,000 Americans who died from the virus.
