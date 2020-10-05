Jordyn Woods Has Joined Only Fans: Expect to See ‘Edgy and Iconic’ Photos

*There have been a number of celebrities who have joined OnlyFans, the content-sharing platform that allows creators to earn money online. Some who have joined the community include stars like Tyga, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Blac Chyna. Now, Jordyn Woods has become the latest star to create an account.

While speaking with Complex, the 23-year-old shared her decision to start an OnlyFans and what she hopes to do with he new platform. She explained:

“I didn’t hear about OnlyFans until the pandemic, and that’s because [of how] people talked about it [on social media], but I saw something different than what the normal person saw,” the former reality star said. She went on to say, “I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it. Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative. Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment. And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I’ve always wanted to show,” Complex quotes.

Woods noted that fans can expect to see “edgy and iconic” photos of herself with the help of one of her favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion.

