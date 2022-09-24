*“It’s going to be an amazing time,” said Sloop Jones, the presenter of the SloopWorld Music Festival coming to Vegas (Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101) Saturday/Sunday October 1 -2, 2022. “I want to build it into a festival the size of Coachella in five to ten years. I understand it’s a growth process. I’ve been doing events for 20 years. It’s been an amazing experience. I am the doctor of fun!”

Named after its creator the SloopWorld Music Festival will showcase some fresh ground-breaking talent in a festive environment where “fun” is the objective. There was so much excitement in the voice of Sloop who talked about the talent that will be at the event, such as Kirko Bangz, Sauce Walka, King Vell, and Lil Eazy E

“King Vell is from Chicago, a real superstar,” Jones pointed out. “I took him from Chicago to be around me for three or four years to learn the business side. I launched him and they’re going crazy over the kid.”

People are going crazy over Sloop too with business ventures exploding the Sloop brand. She just launched “The Sloop Jones Show” on Vegas 106 from 8-11pmPST. She is a concert promoter, artist manager, movie producer and tour coordinator via In the Game Entertainment.

“What I do with the young ones is to give them opportunities, but my main focus is the business side of it,” Jones said sincerely. “I be teaching their parents the business.”

Sloop Jones said she wants to take her radio show into syndication and then on television.

“I want to put my show in syndication…iHeart Radio. I’ll be on network TV doing my sloop dance,” Sloop said with a laugh. “My co-host is dope. I’m into fashion, it will have a mixture of everything for all walks of life.”

Get to know the fun doctor at the SloopWorld Music Festival starting Saturday October 1at at 8pm and ending Sunday October 2nd at 2am.

